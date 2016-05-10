Trump Fears Elite Planning ‘JFK Style Assassination’

New World Order watchers believe Donald Trump’s anti-establishment beliefs, in particular his threat to blow the lid off the official 9/11 version, mean he is right to fear he will be the highest profile politician since JFK to be assassinated.

The New World Order controlled evil in Washington does not only kill foreign leaders who try to disrupt their master plan, they also kill their own. JFK warned that secret societies were running the world and their was a plan to enslave every American man, woman, and child. This was enough to get the popular President killed.

Now Trump is threatening to expose the US establishment’s biggest secrets should he become President. Speaking at a campaign event in Bluffton, SC, Trump raised the issue of the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11/2001.

“We went after Iraq, they did not knock down the World Trade Center.” Trump told those in attendance. “It wasn’t the Iraqis that knocked down the World Trade Center, we went after Iraq, we decimated the country, Iran’s taking over, okay,” Trump continued.

“But it wasn’t the Iraqis, you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center. Because they have papers in there that are very secret, you may find it’s the Saudis, okay? But you will find out.”

Trump was referring to the 28 pages of the original Joint Congressional Inquiry into 9/11, which remain classified and withheld from the public on grounds of ‘national security’. The pages are thought to implicate the Saudi Royal Family in financing the supposed hijackers in the United States prior to the attacks.

The GOP, his own party, are even having trouble deciding whether to support him. While he has become the presumptive nominee and his primary battle is all but over, there is a war going on inside the Republican Party. Some members of Congress are saying they will back him. However most Senators and senior party members are having serious jitters about Trump and are refusing to rally around him.

Both sides of the political establishment don’t want Trump anywhere near the White House. The mainstream media are vilifying him. In short, the sock puppets of the New World Order are united against him. They have a lot to lose if somebody who isn’t playing by their rules takes control.

Will they allow an outsider to win the election? And if he manages to overcome their efforts against him, how long until he is taken out? Do not be surprised if this happens – and soon – with a Muslim or possibly Mexican assassin lined up as a convenient scapegoat for another New World Order political assassination in America.