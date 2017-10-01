Trump To Allow Citizens To Buy Health Insurance Across State Lines

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that will enable Americans to buy health insurance across state lines.

For several months, libertarian politicians have been working with the Trump administration to achieve such a change by expanding existing federal regulations concerning association health plans, which would allow more American to obtain quality, lower-cost coverage.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: The executive action gives the White House a chance to follow through on at least one promise related to healthcare reform, after Senate Republicans’ second attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare failed this week. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul first mentioned the action during a TV appearance Wednesday morning, saying Trump was considering taking matters into his own hands.

“I think there’s going to be big news from the White House in the next week or two, something they can do on their own,” Paul told MSNBC, adding that Trump “can legalize on his own the ability of individuals to join a group or a health association across state lines and buy insurance.”

A Senate GOP source told the Washington Examiner the executive action is considered “a done deal” and likely to be announced “in the next few weeks.”

Trump later confirmed to reporters he is likely to issue an order permitting “people to go out across state lines, do lots of things, and buy their own healthcare.”

The president described the forthcoming executive action as “very major,” adding he also intends to spend the next few months negotiating with Democrats on a bipartisan healthcare bill.

Paul said he has discussed the proposal with the president and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on “multiple occasions” while the Senate was focused on advancing the Graham-Cassidy bill, which was pulled from a vote on Tuesday.

A White House spokesman declined to provide details on the executive order.