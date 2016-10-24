Trump Filing Lawsuit Against Clinton Over Organized DNC Violence

Donald Trump is filing a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and the operatives caught on video admitting they were paid by the Democratic National Committee to incite violence at his rallies.

Undercover videos released by Project Veritas exposed key Hillary Clinton campaign operatives Robert Creamer and John Foval admitting they were paid to start violence at Trump rallies in order to frame Trump supporters as violent.

The videos also caught the Democratic Party dirty tricks operatives explaining how the dark money trail that funds their illegal actions runs all the way back to the DNC and Clinton campaign.

Trump’s legal team believe the footage is proof the Democratic Party are guilty of the Mob Felony Act, and according to reports charges will be pressed against Creamer, Foval, John Podesta, and Hillary Clinton.

And it could get worse for Clinton. James O’Keefe, the filmmaker behind the undercover videos, tweeted Donald Trump on Sunday:

Don't file that lawsuit quite yet, @realDonaldTrump, more video coming that HRC was personally involved in directing what happens at rallies — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 22, 2016

In Illinois, Trump will be citing the Illinois criminal statute. The Mob action is a Class Four felony punishable by 3-6 years in prison and a $25,000 fine for each charge. When Trump brings forward the paperwork, he very well could charge anyone associated with “helping, planning, organizing, or funding” anyone to commit acts of violence – which will include Hillary Clinton.

In Illinois, the statute reads as follows:

A person commits mob action when he or she engages in any of the following:

The knowing or reckless use of force or violence disturbing the public peace by 2 or more persons acting together and without authority of law;

The knowing assembly of 2 or more persons with the intent to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony or misdemeanor; or

The knowing assembly of 2 or more persons, without authority of law, for the purpose of doing violence to the person or property of anyone supposed to have been guilty of a violation of the law, or for the purpose of exercising correctional powers or regulative powers over any person by violence.

Trump’s legal advice is that he will win this case, but it is reported that he is not stopping there. He is also filing suit on the brutal DNC-funded attacks that occurred in San Diego, California and were subsequently used to push the mainstream media narrative claiming Trump supporters are violent.

California’s penal code outlines the following requirements for criminal conspiracy under the mob violence act.

If two or more persons conspire:

To commit any crime:

Falsely and maliciously to indict another for any crime, or to procure another to be charged or arrested for any crime.

To cheat and defraud any person of any property, by any means which are in themselves criminal, or to obtain money or property by false pretenses or by false promises with fraudulent intent not to perform those promises.

To commit any act injurious to the public health, to public morals, or to pervert or obstruct justice, or the due administration of the laws.

Project Veritas was able to infiltrate the private political consulting company Democracy Partners and its contractor the Foval Group which have ties to the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.

The damning evidence

According to Foval Group founder Scott Foval, “The campaign (Clinton campaign) pays the DNC, DNC pays Democracy partners, Democracy Partners pays the Foval group, Foval Group goes and executes the shit on the ground.”

What Scott Foval means by “shit on the ground” is the agitation that starts disruptions and places bad press on whichever Trump or Pence event they decided to hit.

An operative by the name of Aaron Minter, who goes by the alias Aaron Black, told project Project Veritas that the disruption in Chicago during Trump’s rally in March was an operation of Democracy Partners.

“So the Chicago Protest when they shut all that, that was us. It was more him (Bob Creamer, founder of Democracy Partners) than me,” said Aaron Minter, “but none of this was suppose to come back to us, because we want it coming from people, we don’t want it to come from the party.”

It is not totally clear why Minter, a full-time employee of Democracy Partners uses an alias, but one can assume that it is to shield his true identity from being tied into the violence he helps stir.

According to Project Veritas, Minter’s job is to direct the “spontaneous” protests at Trump and Pence rallies.

“So if we do a protest and if its branded a DNC protest, right away the press is going to say partisan,” Minter went on. “But if I’m in there coordinating with all the groups on the ground and sort of playing field general but they are the ones talking to the cameras, then its actually people. But if we send out press advisories with DNC on them and Clinton campaign doesn’t have that same effect.”

Zulema Rodriguez, who works in the office of the Foval Group, appears on the video to also claim credit for the violent protest that prevented the Chicago Trump rally from taking place.

Straight from the horse’s mouth

“So B and I did the Chicago Trump Event where we shut it down like all the yeah..” Zulema said before being interrupted.

Project Veritas’ video makes it clear that the disruption coordinated by Democracy Partners and the Foval Group is indeed that, coordinated and planned out disruption.

“We have to be careful because what we don’t need is for it to show up on CNN that the DNC paid ‘X’ people to..that’s not going to happen,” Scott Foval was caught saying on undercover video.

According to the founder of Democracy Partners Bob Creamer, his group has “a call with the campaign every day to go over the focuses that need to be undertaken.” Zulema Rodriguez also admitted to having daily calls with the Clinton Campaign.

Has there ever been a more cut and dried case?