Trump Orders 100,000 Troops To Round Up Illegal Immigrants

President Trump is set to issue an executive order instructing 100,000 National Guard troops in key states to round up illegal and undocumented immigrants living and working in the United States.

An internal memo from the Department of Homeland Security discusses practical solutions to allow President Trump to fulfill his election campaign promise of removing illegal immigrants who have made the United States their home in violation of the law.

The proposal, which came from Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, says troops in 11 states could be mobilized, including those bordering Mexico but also as far north as Oregon.

The troops would be authorized “to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension, and detention of aliens in the United States.”

The memo specifically states that President Trump “has determined that the lawful detention of arriving aliens pending a determination of their admissibility and eligibility for immigration relief has a significant deterrent effect on illegal immigration.”

Department of Homeland Security reports that the proposal is in the advanced stage of planning and is now pending approval.

The National Guards of these states could go door to door to check for documentation on immigrants or anyone who does not have the legal right to live and work in the country.

When the federal government decides to authorize the National Guard to enforce the immigration laws of the land, it will be up to the states to approve the order. The states that are the most likely targets for the order are California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Only three of these states have Democratic governors, suggesting most will actively comply with President Trump’s plan.

Read the memo in its entirety here – the relevant sections begin on page 3, under section D.