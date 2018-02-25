Trump Attacks Schiff: “He’s A Common Criminal”

President Donald Trump has blasted Adam Schiff for leaking testimony to reporters, accusing him of being a common criminal.

Speaking with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, POTUS started off the interview attacking Schiff for illegally releasing the fraudulent Democrat memo.

President Donald Trump: Well all you do is you see this Adam Schiff he has a meeting and he leaves the meeting and he calls up reporters and all of the sudden they have news and you’re not supposed to do that.

And it’s probably illegal to do it. You know he’ll have a committee meeting and he’ll leak all sorts of information. You know, he’s a bad guy.