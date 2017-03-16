Trump Responds To Snoop Dogg Assassination Video: “Jail Time!”

President Trump has weighed in on Snoop Dogg’s sad new video in which the has-been rapper points a toy gun at a clown version of the president.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s response comes just days after the release of the video for the remix of “Lavender,” a song by the appropriately named artist BadBadNotGood and Kaytranada that features Snoop Dogg.

Yahoo reports: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was among the first to criticize the rapper.

“Snoop shouldn’t have done that,” Rubio told TMZ. “We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something we should be very careful about.”

“I think people can disagree on policy,” Rubio added, “but we’ve got to be careful with that kind of thing, because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you can have a real problem.”

Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, told TMZ Snoop should apologize.

“It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology,” Cohen said. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

Snoop, for his part, told Billboard that he wasn’t looking to provoke a reaction with the video.

He just put it out because there aren’t enough music videos encouraging impressionable young people to attempt to assassinate their president, apparently.

“I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void,” he said. “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f***ing clown as president.”