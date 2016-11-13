Trump: Vaccines Cause Autism And Will Be Investigated

President-elect Donald Trump believes vaccines are responsible for the autism epidemic and he has promised to find out the truth and “save our children and their future” when he takes office in January.

Trump dismissed the official claim that there is no link between vaccines and autism, claiming there has been a cover up to suppress the truth and that “nay-sayers will understand soon.”

“[W]e’ve had so many instances, people that work for me. Just the other day, two years old, two and a half years old, a child, a beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back, and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”

Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2014

During a GOP a primary debate with Trump, Dr. Ben Carson claimed there is no “documented proof” that vaccines are responsible for autism, however Dr. Carson, a neuroscientist, conceded that “it is true that we are probably giving way too many in too short a period of time.”

Trump’s response echoes one he gave on Fox News in April 2012, in which he also related the story of a child of one of his employees who was damaged after receiving vaccines.

“I’ve gotten to be pretty familiar with the subject,” Trump told Fox News’ Fox & Friends. “You know, I have a theory — and it’s a theory that some people believe in — and that’s the vaccinations. We never had anything like this.

“This is now an epidemic. It’s way, way up over the past 10 years. It’s way up over the past two years. And, you know, when you take a little baby that weighs like 12 pounds into a doctor’s office and they pump them with many, many simultaneous vaccinations — I’m all for vaccinations, but I think when you add all of these vaccinations together and then two months later the baby is so different then lots of different things have happened. I really — I’ve known cases.”

The vaccine autism link recently came under federal scrutiny when Florida US Congressman Bill Posey noted before a House committee the testimony of Center for Disease Control whistleblower Bill Thompson, who claimed the agency colluded with researchers to destroy documents linking the injection to thousands of autism cases.

I am being proven right about massive vaccinations—the doctors lied. Save our children & their future. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2014

On July 29, US Congressman Bill Posey made his last stand on the floor of the House. Granted five minutes to speak, he exposed lies by the CDC in the infamous 2004 study that exonerated the MMR vaccine and claimed it had no connection to autism.

“No connection to autism” was the lie. Congressman Posey read a statement by long-term CDC researcher William Thompson, one of the authors of the 2004 Pediatrics study designed to determine once and for all if the MMR vaccine has contributed to the autism epidemic.

“…the [CDC] co-authors scheduled a meeting to destroy documents related to the [MMR vaccine] study. The remaining four co-authors all met and brought a big garbage can into the meeting room and reviewed and went through all the hard copy documents that we had thought we should discard and put them in a huge garbage can.”

With Trump in the White House with full executive powers the vaccine autism link is about to come under it’s most severe scrutiny yet.