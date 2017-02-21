Trump’s Website Hacked, Defaced By Iraqi Hacker

President Trump has been hacked by an amateur hacker allegedly from Iraq.

An Iraqi hacker hacked and defaced a server associated with presidential campaign fund-raising for Donald Trump.

Hacker Pro_Mast3r, claiming to be from Iraq, targeted the server secure2.donaldjtrump.com Sunday evening.

According to Ars Technica, the hacker defaced the home page with a peace message.

Tech Worm reports:

While the website is not directly linked to Trump’s presidential campaign fundraising home page, the server: secure2.donaldjtrump.com is behind Cloudflare’s content management and security platform, according to ArsTechnica.

While the certificate of the server is legitimate and looks like a real Trump campaign server, the image displayed is linked to some other website. The picture shows a man in black fedora with the following given text:

Hacked By Pro_Mast3r ~

Attacker Gov

Nothing Is Impossible

Peace From Iraq.

The source code of the hacked server does not comprise of any malicious script, according to Italian IT journalist Paolo Attivissimo. Instead, it is an animated script which also includes a link to javascript on a now-nonexistent Google Code account, masterendi, previously associated with the hacking of at least three other websites. In his blog, Attivissimo has deemed the hacker “very amateurish”.

The identity of the hacker still remains unclear.