Powerful Typhoon Lan To Hit Tokyo, Japan

A powerful type 4 typhoon is expected to hit Tokyo, Japan at 6am today, with winds blowing at 170 mph (273 km/h).

According to a report by Accu Weather, the conditions are ideal for the storm to grow larger as it approaches land. Current data shows the matured eye of the typhoon to be as big as 50 miles in diameter.

To give you an idea of its enormity, if the storm was placed in Manhattan, its eye would be covering parts of the lower Hudson Valley and many parts of New Jersey and Long Island.

The typhoon could cause some serious damage, with the powerful winds potentially rupturing the city’s infrastructure, floods being caused by heavy rains, and possible widespread power outages.

According to experts, the winds are not only going to be felt in Japan, but will be felt all the way to the east coast of the United States in the coming weeks.

Scientists suggest that the jet streams could be amplified by the storm, which will create more storms and colder winds across the North American continent.

However, for now, it’s heading for Japan.

Source: Accu Weather, Al Jazeera