U.S. Govt To Mass Administer Flu Vaccine Using Chemtrails

The American government are considering administering a flu vaccine across the entire country via aerosol spraying – otherwise known as chemtrails.

The ineffective FluMist nasal spray will be reformulated in order to spray untold amounts of live versions of the flu virus on members of the public, in the interests of their “health”.

Naturalnews.com reports:

Although FluMist, the first nasal spray flu vaccine, was utterly rejected as “ineffective” by pediatricians as well as CDC advisors for the upcoming flu season, and even though the last round of flu shots was admitted by the CDC to be a complete failure (even though they said to get it anyway), have no fear, because evil Western medicine hasn’t given up yet on completely incapacitating the entire population’s immune system with chemicals!

Mass media’s mass flu hysteria has the sheeple ready for any dangerous chemicals that can ‘save them’ from the dreaded flu

The lies, the lies, the lies. People are so brainwashed about the flu they’re willing to accept just about any form of “protection” as legitimate, even when it’s highly experimental and most likely has ulterior motives. Flu vaccine makers simply announce that their “medicine” works, and the government moves forward with injecting tens if not hundreds of millions of people. Wonder why the flu shot is free? Natural health enthusiasts don’t. We know why.

In Canada, one drug maker claims that aerosol versions of the flu vaccine were effective when dosed onto more than 50 colonies in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Can you imagine? Your kids are out playing in the yard and they get force-medicated with untold amounts of live versions of the flu, and in a form where the dose amount cannot be regulated? What a twisted, sick (pardon the pun) method for administering “medicine.” Did those colonies of people all sign agreements for this? Are they just medical experimental guinea pigs?

Aerial spraying over the USA of live virus ‘vaccines’ for Polio, Aids, Zika, H1N1, Ebola and Measles coming soon?

Western medicine is so arrogant and ill-conceived that these mad scientists actually believe somehow that aerosol live virus vaccinations can be delivered at the “proper dosage,” and it was recently approved this way for deployment over Australia! The severely botched theory is steadily progressing and being tested via the release of chemtrails, as reported by The Liberty Beacon:

“The air we breath [sic] and the vaccinations we receive are poisoned with deadly chemical cocktails linked to multiple diseases such as Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, MS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Cancer, Diabetes, Arthritis, Autism and AIDS. Chemtrails and vaccines are silent deadly killers.”

And don’t think that any vaccines of any kind are proven safe or effective, because they are not. They’re not even tested for safety. Don’t believe that? Fact: There was no scientific evidence ever presented that the chemical sprayed over Miami counties for fighting Zika virus was ever tested for safety or effectiveness. Ooops. The CDC simply leaped to the conclusion that somehow microcephaly (a birth defect categorized by a smaller head diameter) was linked to mosquitoes spreading Zika virus, when it all really boiled down to dangerous pesticides being dumped into the drinking water. Still, as long as CNN never publishes the truth, then a hundred million Americans will fall for it all.

Is spraying deadly viruses on Americans somehow justified?

So, Americans, you refuse to get vaccinated by needle? Big Pharma’s “got your back.” They’re planning to spray some deadly viruses over your neighborhood, onto your organic garden and on your children’s heads. Got a vaccine exemption form filled out for personal, religious or medical reasons? No worries. The aerial assault is all inclusive – so it doesn’t matter if you’re allergic to anything.

The question of “are we being sprayed” with toxins is no longer being asked. It’s been answered with a resounding “yes.” The new question is: “Which toxins are we being sprayed with?” Suddenly, the health risks associated with simply walking outside have completely changed. Geoengineering is real, and whistleblowers, even from inside the U.S. military, are coming forward right and left, letting the uninformed public know the real deal. Geoengineering is no longer considered some discreet military operation – it’s a reality.

In 1949, the use of manned and unmanned vehicles for aerial spraying began under the Geneva Act for Chemical and Biological Weapons. Today, “vector control” is justified for “terrorist” or “riot control” by such acts as the Patriot Act (2001), the Space Preservation Act (2001) and the Weather Modification Research and Technology Act (2005). Whether for insects, viruses or humans, the U.S. government believes they have the right to mass medicate the population. In reality, however, it’s biological warfare, forced medication and population control. And it’s unethical and dangerous.