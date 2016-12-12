U.S. Military ‘Accidentally’ Kill 90 Iraqis In Massive Airstrike

The United States Air Force has apologised for “accidentally” killing 90 innocent Iraqis in a massive airstrike over Mosul in Northern Iraq.

Over 90 Iraqi soldiers lost their lives when American fighter jets from the USAF struck them, mistaking them for ISIS militants.

According to an Iraqi official, the US military had attacked Iraqi soldiers on Friday, destroying eight infantry fighting vehicles and wounding 100 soldiers belonging to the 9th Armored Division.

Presstv.ir reports:

On Saturday, the commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, said in a press statement that Iraqi counter-terrorism forces had managed to free the entire neighborhoods of al-Qadisiyah and al-Morour in the eastern quarter of Mosul from Daesh.

Yarallah added that security forces had also raised the Iraqi flag over several buildings in both districts, and inflicted heavy human and material losses on the terrorists.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) also stated that Iraqi F-16 fighter jets had carried out airstrikes on designated targets inside Mosul, destroying three bomb-making workshops and as many arms depots.

Iraqi army soldiers, pro-government fighters from Popular Mobilization Units, also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, and Kurdish Peshmerga forces launched joint operations on October 17 to retake Mosul from Daesh terrorists.

The Iraqi forces’ advance has, however, been slowed down due to the presence of hundreds of thousands of civilians, many of whom are prevented from leaving Mosul by Daesh.

The United Nations says more than 82,000 civilians have experienced forced displacement in the wake of Mosul operation.