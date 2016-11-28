Latest

UFO Attack In Turkey Captured On Camera

Posted on November 28, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, World // 0 Comments

Sunday night UFO attack in Turkey goes viral

Footage of a ‘UFO attack’ in Turkey sent social media users into a frenzy on Sunday night, as thousands of residents captured a cluster of UFOs in the night sky.

The #ufoattackturkey hashtag began trending on Twitter as panicked users from different parts of the country shared images taken on their mobile phones of the unidentified flying objects.

One user uploaded a video that appears to show a loud explosion occuring as they investigated the mysterious lights in the sky.

Other users on Twitter suggested that the UFOs could be part of a secret military exercise.

An hour after the story began trending on Twitter, the social media giant removed all references of it from their “trends” section, with some photo’s and tweets removed entirely.

Below are a selection of photo’s and video’s we found on Twitter:

ufo-attack-tweet-5 ufo-attack-tweet-4 ufo-attack-tweet-3 ufo-attack-tweet-2 ufo-attack-tweet-1

This is a breaking story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire