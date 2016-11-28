UFO Attack In Turkey Captured On Camera

Footage of a ‘UFO attack’ in Turkey sent social media users into a frenzy on Sunday night, as thousands of residents captured a cluster of UFOs in the night sky.

The #ufoattackturkey hashtag began trending on Twitter as panicked users from different parts of the country shared images taken on their mobile phones of the unidentified flying objects.

One user uploaded a video that appears to show a loud explosion occuring as they investigated the mysterious lights in the sky.

Other users on Twitter suggested that the UFOs could be part of a secret military exercise.

Possible secret military exercise? Couldn't be happening across all of these countries though… Could it? #ufoattacktoturkey — Secure Team (@SecureTeam10) November 28, 2016

Totally unrelated to football but apparently UFO's have paid Turkey a visit. No1 trending topic right now #ufoattacktoturkey pic.twitter.com/6bM1FyFpVM — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) November 27, 2016

An hour after the story began trending on Twitter, the social media giant removed all references of it from their “trends” section, with some photo’s and tweets removed entirely.

Below are a selection of photo’s and video’s we found on Twitter:

This is a breaking story. We will update it as more information becomes available.