United Nations Caught Campaigning Against Trump

Posted on October 1, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // Comments ()

The United Nations has been caught interfering in the U.S. election by encouraging Americans living abroad to vote against Donald Trump.

The elite global organization, becoming more and more desperate to ensure an establishment Hillary Clinton presidency, have begun ignoring the rules of their own charter that explicitly prohibits meddling in sovereign nation’s elections.

A now-deleted tweet, which was posted to the official account’s 235K followers at 9:14pm EDT Thursday, called for “8 million Americans abroad” to “stop Trump,” and also included a link to the Avaaz.org activist website, which assists Americans living in foreign countries to register to vote.

The activist web page, titled “The October surprise that will end Trump,” allows users to sign up and receive help registering to vote from abroad in the Nov. 8 presidential election. It encourages them to enlist their friends as well.


The tweet was deleted within 20 minutes, without explanation, however the News Center tweeted again later that night, acknowledging the original tweet was “errant” and claiming an investigation was underway.

However many people did not accept the idea the tweet was an accident.

While the news chief may not have written the tweet himself, we think it safe to say the content clearly reflected how UN members truly feel about the U.S. presidential election. It’s not as if they need to hide their bias or inappropriate actions now,” wrote Tiffany Gabbay on TruthRevolt.

