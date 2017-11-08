University of Pennsylvania: “Flu Vaccine is a Giant Hoax”

A new study conducted by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania concludes that the flu vaccine is a giant hoax promoted by Big Pharma for huge profits.

The study, published in the PLOS Journal on 10/23, by researchers from the Scripps Institute and the University of Pennsylvania, is titled: “A structural explanation for the low effectiveness of the seasonal influenza H3N2 vaccine.”

Jon Rappoport reports: Oops. Low effectiveness? The public has been taught to believe the vaccine is quite effective.

Here is a key quote from the study: “It is common to use chicken eggs for culturing clinical isolates and for large-scale production of vaccines. However, influenza virus often mutates to adapt to being grown in chicken eggs, which can influence antigenicity and hence vaccine effectiveness.”

Translation: The virus in the vaccine mutates, in the chicken eggs, and therefore the patient’s immune system responds to the wrong version of the flu virus.

Here is another quote: “Our study describes a mechanism [that explains]…the low influenza vaccine effectiveness and reaffirms the urgency for replacing the egg-based production of influenza vaccines.”

It gets worse, far worse.

Here is evidence I have cited for several years now. It comes from a 2013 review:

Dr. Peter Doshi, writing in the online BMJ (British Medical Journal), reveals a monstrosity.

As Doshi states, every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory samples are taken from flu patients in the US and tested in labs. Here is the kicker: only a small percentage of these samples show the presence of a flu virus.

This means: most of the people in America who are diagnosed by doctors with the flu have no flu virus in their bodies.

So they don’t have the flu.

Therefore, even if you assume the flu vaccine is useful and safe, it couldn’t possibly prevent all those “flu cases” that aren’t flu cases.

The vaccine couldn’t possibly work.

The vaccine isn’t designed to prevent fake flu, unless pigs can fly.

Here’s the exact quote from Peter Doshi’s BMJ review, “Influenza: marketing vaccines by marketing disease” (BMJ 2013; 346:f3037):

“…even the ideal influenza vaccine, matched perfectly to circulating strains of wild influenza and capable of stopping all influenza viruses, can only deal with a small part of the ‘flu’ problem because most ‘flu’ appears to have nothing to do with influenza. Every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory specimens are tested across the US. Of those tested, on average 16% are found to be influenza positive.

“…It’s no wonder so many people feel that ‘flu shots’ don’t work: for most flus, they can’t.”

Because most diagnosed cases of the flu aren’t the flu.

So even if you’re a true believer in mainstream vaccine theory, you’re on the short end of the stick here. They’re conning your socks off.

There is much more to say about the ineffectiveness and danger of the flu vaccine, but I’ll leave it here for now.

The “experts” and their loyal parishioners, who are worshiping at the altar of the medical cartel, need to pick up their brains, which they checked at the door, and engage in a process called THINKING. I know it’s painful, but it’s very useful.