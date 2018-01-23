Unsealed FISA Document Shows 85% Of Obama’s FISA Searches Were Illegal

An unsealed FISA Court document reveals Obama’s FBI and DoJ illegally searched law-abiding Americans in a staggering 85% of cases.

On April 26, 2017, a FISA ruling unveiled a number of criminal misdeeds that the Obama administration participated in – a report that has received no publicity until now.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The report to date received little attention. Now interest is brewing due to the recent actions of Congress and the report that is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

The FISA Court Ruling shows widespread abuse of the FISA mandate. According to the report, Obama’s FBI and DOJ performed searches on Americans that were against their 4th Amendment rights. This went on for years.

One paragraph in the report states that 85% of the Section 704 and 705(b) FISA searches made during this time were non-compliant with applicable laws and therefore criminal.

FISA 705 warrants deal with US citizens outside of the country.

In addition, the report cites that at the same time that Obama’s DOJ and FBI were illegally searching Americans against their rights and unbeknownst to them, Obama’s FBI was providing this information to outside contractors who had no business or legal cause or claim the information.

The level of corruption within Obama’s FBI and DOJ is shocking. To date no one has been charged with crimes or is in jail as a result of the many crimes committed by this group of hoodlums.