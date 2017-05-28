Largest Ever Vaccine Autism Payout: Family Receive $20 Million – Media Blackout

$1.5 million payout in largest ever vaccine autism lawsuit

The largest ever vaccine-autism payout in U.S. history has received little to no coverage by the mainstream media, despite the fact that it proves once and for all that vaccines can cause autism.

In a landmark ruling, Hannah Poling is set to receive $1.5 million dollars for her life care; lost earnings; and pain and suffering for the first year. In addition, the family will receive over $500,000 per year to pay for Hannah’s care. The overall compensation is likely to amount to $20 million over the rest of the child’s lifetime.

CBS News reports: Hannah was described as normal, happy and precocious in her first 18 months.

Then, in July 2000, she was vaccinated against nine diseases in one doctor’s visit: measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and Haemophilus influenzae.

Afterward, her health declined rapidly. She developed high fevers, stopped eating, didn’t respond when spoken to, began showing signs of autism, and began having screaming fits. In 2002, Hannah’s parents filed an autism claim in federal vaccine court. Five years later, the government settled the case before trial and had it sealed. It’s taken more than two years for both sides to agree on how much Hannah will be compensated for her injuries.

In acknowledging Hannah’s injuries, the government said vaccines aggravated an unknown mitochondrial disorder Hannah had which didn’t “cause” her autism, but “resulted” in it. It’s unknown how many other children have similar undiagnosed mitochondrial disorder. All other autism “test cases” have been defeated at trial. Approximately 4,800 are awaiting disposition in federal vaccine court.

Time Magazine summed up the relevance of the Poling case in 2008: …(T)here’s no denying that the court’s decision to award damages to the Poling family puts a chink — a question mark — in what had been an unqualified defense of vaccine safety with regard to autism. If Hannah Poling had an underlying condition that made her vulnerable to being harmed by vaccines, it stands to reason that other children might also have such vulnerabilities.”

Then-director of the Centers for Disease Control Julie Gerberding (who is now President of Merck Vaccines) stated: “The government has made absolutely no statement indicating that vaccines are a cause of autism. This does not represent anything other than a very specific situation and a very sad situation as far as the family of the affected child.”

Read the newly-released decision on Hannah Poling’s compensation.

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    Bad vaccines tainted, bad water heavy metals- lead, bad food gmo’s, bad air chemtrail metals..

    • Frank C

      Yes, what a wonderful world has been created!

  • Fingal Carson

    People need to stop and think. Why am I sticking a needle into my body? What am I eating? Why is this belief common in my area or culture?

    Without introspection or reflection, people are guaranteeing their own demise.

    It’s not going to give you that warm and fuzzy feeling the morning latte does, but it might save your skin to enjoy a few more in the future.

  • mary

    All this poisoning of our food ,water,and air by chem trails is called De Population by the satanic nutters in charge of this world, andit was us that put them there.Wake up people

    • Torben Selch

      In a facebook group of Chemtrails – a person asked where to move to get rid of chemtrails in Europe. But its all over – but an interesting answer came – and i will translate – briefly:
      “er lige vendt hjem fra sydøstasien, her er der ikke chemtrails, som lederen af den militære regering i Thailand sagde i en fredags tale : Jeg kender til det, det vil ikke finde sted her i Thailand, det er ikke godt for folket !!”

      I have just returned from Southeast Asia, here there is no chemtrails, and as the leader of the military government in Thailand said in a friday speech:
      I know about it (chemtrails) – it will not take place in Thailand. it is not good for the people !!”

      • cathy H

        you won’t find any in Palm Beach, Florida either. I just spent 6 months there on a job assignment, and the one thing i didn’t see, was chemtrails. Actually, I noticed it AFTER Jan 20, 2017. So, the President KNOWS about the program, and since he spends a lot of time there…

  • Georgia Girl

    Back in the day when children only received ab out 10 vaccine shots in their lifetime, there was very little autism. You can look it up and see that as vaccines increased, so did autism and other autism related problems. Maybe its not a good idea to stick babies with mercury and aluminum etc. Vaccines kill the natural immune system.

  • VastUniverse

    can this website get any more fucked? is this website being hijacked to make a point of #FakeNews?

    Court Clarifies: Hannah Poling case “does not afford any support to the notion that vaccinations can contribute to the causation of autism” – July 8, 2016

    https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/2016/07/08/court-clarifies-hannah-poling-case-does-not-afford-any-support-to-the-notion-that-vaccinations-can-contribute-to-the-causation-of-autism/