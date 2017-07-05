Police Raid Vatican’s Roman Empire-Style ‘Drug Fueled Gay Orgy’

Vatican police raided a “drug fueled gay orgy” at the home of one of Pope Francis’s key advisers, according to reports from Italy.

The apartment belongs to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is in charge of tackling clerical sexual abuse, making matters worse for Pope Francis who is currently battling calls to resign over his handling of the ongoing pedophilia scandal.

The explosive report was published in the Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.

According to the paper, neighbors became suspicious before complaining about the irregular behaviour of those coming and going at the apartment.

When police showed up at the apartment, they reportedly found drugs and a group of men engaged in sexual activity.

The Vatican priest was then arrested and taken for questioning.

Il Fatto Quotidiano suggested that Pope Francis may “punish” Coccopalmerio by “encouraging him to take early retirement.”

The Vatican police raid is the second scandal to engulf the Catholic Church in less than a week, after Pope Francis’ right hand man, Cardinal George Pell, was arrested on historical child sex offenses.

In March the Vatican was hit with a wave of lurid accusations of misbehaving priests across Italy with scandals involving orgies, prostitution, pedophilia and pornography.

The claims were embarrassing to the Vatican, which under Pope Francis has attempted to demand high standards of the clergy.

Francis has tried to clamp down on unethical behavior ever since being made Pope in 2013 and has often spoken out against the pitfalls of ‘temptation’, however critics point out that his lenient “punishment”, often involving “prayers instead of prison” for child molesters, is actually fueling the crisis rather than ending it.