Veteran Navy Seals Launch Operation To Bust Pedophile Rings

Veterans across America are joining forces to save children from sex trafficking and pedophile rings, as part of an attempt to put an end to the widespread sexual exploitation of children.

Former Navy Seal Craig Sawyer is leading a national non-profit organization that aims to save children from torture, sexual abuse and trafficking.

Infowars.com reports:

“These rings include members from every level of our society and involve unthinkable trauma inflicted upon innocent babies and children – the soul of our nation,” Vets4ChildRescue.org states.

The group will collect data and information from federal and local law enforcement sources to expose the biggest names, families and foundations that take part in the ritualistic abuse of children.

Sawyer’s group is composed of a VIPR Team (Veterans Investigating Pedophile Rings), with participating members hailing from different military branches and intelligence agencies, including Military Special Operations and members of the CIA, TSA, FBI, NSA, MI6 and more.

Veterans for Child Rescue also plans to produce a television documentary-series with the goal of exposing the child sex trafficking epidemic to a wider audience.

“Until now, pedophiles have enjoyed a counter-productive level of privacy from the media.”

“That puts more children at risk,” a crowd-funding page for the organization states.

“Together, we can work with federal and local law enforcement to help arrest these predators and liberate the child victims.”