Veteran Navy Seals Launch Operation To Bust Pedophile Rings

March 31, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2

Veteran navy Seals vow to bust elite pedo ring

Veterans across America are joining forces to save children from sex trafficking and pedophile rings, as part of an attempt to put an end to the widespread sexual exploitation of children. 

Former Navy Seal Craig Sawyer is leading a national non-profit organization that aims to save children from torture, sexual abuse and trafficking.

Infowars.com reports:

“These rings include members from every level of our society and involve unthinkable trauma inflicted upon innocent babies and children – the soul of our nation,” Vets4ChildRescue.org states.

The group will collect data and information from federal and local law enforcement sources to expose the biggest names, families and foundations that take part in the ritualistic abuse of children.

Sawyer’s group is composed of a VIPR Team (Veterans Investigating Pedophile Rings), with participating members hailing from different military branches and intelligence agencies, including Military Special Operations and members of the CIA, TSA, FBI, NSA, MI6 and more.

Veterans for Child Rescue also plans to produce a television documentary-series with the goal of exposing the child sex trafficking epidemic to a wider audience.

“Until now, pedophiles have enjoyed a counter-productive level of privacy from the media.”

“That puts more children at risk,” a crowd-funding page for the organization states.

“Together, we can work with federal and local law enforcement to help arrest these predators and liberate the child victims.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

  • John C Carleton

    Hell, the CIA was running Jeffrey Epstein’s Island along with Mossad as a Honey Trap. Going to allow people from the organizations running pedophile rings investigate themselves? That should really throw a lot of thunder around with very little lightning.

    First thing the need too do is investigate the US House of Representatives and the Senate, if they want to protect the children.

  • ActivistAngel

    Went to the website to see if I could help. They need a “how you can help” page and lots more things other than just a way to donate.
    Links to the successful arrests, articles and websites would be good.