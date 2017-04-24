WaPo Poll Reveals Trump Would Still Beat Clinton By 43%

According to a new poll published by the Washington Post, President Trump would still beat Hillary Clinton in the popular vote if an election were held today.

According to WaPo’s interpretation of the polling data, Trump is “the least popular president in modern times.” However, the newspaper fails to highlight the more vital piece of information – namely that Trump would win another election by a landslide.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

He’d still beat Hillary Rodham Clinton if the election were held today and in the popular vote, not just Electoral College.

The poll found that Trump’s polls continue to be upside down, with a 42 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval.

Also unchanged: His base still likes him.

It’s not until the second to last paragraph of the long story that it’s shown Clinton would still lose to the president, despite the high disapproval ratings and problems with his first 100 days detailed by the paper. It reads:

The new survey finds 46 percent saying they voted for Clinton and 43 percent for Trump, similar to her two-point national vote margin. Asked how they would vote if the election were held today, 43 say they would support Trump and 40 percent say Clinton.

According to the ABC/WP poll, among 2016 voters, @realDonaldTrump would beat Hillary Clinton in a rematch — in the popular vote, no less. pic.twitter.com/vatpPDlqqh — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 23, 2017

