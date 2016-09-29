Nuclear Warning: India Carries Out Strikes Along Pakistan Border

Pakistan has threatened India with nuclear retaliation in response to India’s Thursday morning “surgical strikes” on terrorist camps in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.

India say the strikes were in response to the Uri attack on 18 September 2016, which was reported as “the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades”.

Pakistan deny that that a cross-border strike took place, insisting that Indian troops fired small arms across the Line of Control, killing two soldiers and injuring nine others.

A Pakistani security official warned that Pakistan would consider a cross-border strike by India an “act of war,” and would justify the use of tactical nuclear weapons in self-defense.

Zee News reports:

The operation by the Indian Army has left Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rattled. Pakistan has dismissed as “fabrication of truth” India’s claim that it has conducted a military operation across the LoC, terming it as a “quest” by India to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as a surgical strike.

Eleven days after terrorists killed 18 Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Special Forces targeted “some terrorist teams” positioned at launch pads on the LoC, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the Director General Military Operations (DGMO), told the media here. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup was also present at the press conference.

“During this counter-terrorist operation, significant casualties have been caused to the terrorists and those who support them.”

“We can’t allow terrorists to operate across the LoC. There has been a surge in infiltration,” Gen Singh said.

He added that the operation to neutralise terrorists has since ceased and “we don’t have any plans for any further operation as of now”.

The DGMO said the strikes were launched after getting “very specific and credible” intelligence input that the infiltrators were being pushed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and in some major Indian cities.

“Based on very credible and specific information which we received yesterday that some terrorist teams had positioned themselves at launch pads along the Line of Control with an aim to carry out infiltration and terrorist strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and in various other metros in our country, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes last night at these launch pads.”Jammu and Kashmir and in various other metros in our country, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes last night at these launch pads.”

“The operations were basically focused on ensuring that these terrorists do not succeed in their design of infiltration and carry out destruction and endanger the lives of citizens of our country,” the DGMO asserted.

“During these counter-terrorist operations, significant casualties have been caused to the terrorists and those who are trying to support them.”

He further assured that the armed forces will not allow terrorists to carry out any attacks.

“The operations aimed at neutralizing the terrorists have since ceased. We do not have any plans for the continuation of further operations. However the Indian armed forces are fully prepared for any contingency that may arise,” he said.

Gen Singh said the Indian forces recently foiled 20 infiltration bids on the border into India. He said there were Pakistani markings on GPS systems and on other recoveries made from them.

He said some terrorists were caught were residents of Pakistan. He said they were given training there.

“Despite our persistent urging that Pakistan respect its commitment made in January 2004 not to allow its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India, there have been no let up in infiltrations or terrorist actions inside our territory,” he said.

Singh further said, “If the damage has been limited it has been primarily due to the efforts of soldiers of Indian Army who are deployed in a multi-tier counter infiltration grid and most of the infiltration bids have been foiled at those locations. The Indian armed forces have been extremely vigilant in the face of continuing threat.”

The DGMO said he has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart and explained India’s concerns and also shared with him the operations we had conducted last night.

“It is India’s intention to maintain peace and tranquility in the region, but we can certainly not allow the terrorists to operate across the Line of Control with impunity and attack the citizens of our country.”

“In line with Pakistan’s commitment made in January 2004 not to allow its soil or territory under its control for any terrorist activities against India, we expect the Pakistani Army to cooperate with us with a view to erase this menace of terrorism from our region. Thank you very much,” said the DGMO.

The press conference came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS) which was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and DGMO Singh.

The meeting was held after the Pakistani Army on Thursday violated the ceasefire agreement and resorted to indiscriminate firing at Indian positions along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

After the Uri attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the attackers will not go “unpunished” and that the sacrifice of 18 jawans will not go in vain.