White House Told To Arrest George Soros

Thousands of American citizens are demanding that the White House issue an International Arrest Warrant for billionaire globalist George Soros.

A new petition has already gathered almost 6,000 signatures, putting it on course to receive the 100,000 signatures needed to receive an official response from the White House.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

The petition states:

George Soros is a menace to the free world and stands in the way of making America great again. He is guilty of the following crimes:

1) Financially supports open sedition in major American cities resulting in millions of dollars of property damage as well as loss of life.

2) Attempts to manipulate democratic elections by donating millions of dollars to his preferred candidates.

3) Seeks to curtail American sovereignty. In his own words: “The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States … Changing [the] attitude and policies of the United States remains my top priority.”

4) Is a currency manipulator. Soros initiated a British financial crisis by dumping 10 billion sterling, forcing the devaluation of the currency and gaining a billion-dollar profit.

You can sign the petition here.