Treason: White House Deputy Chief Of Staff Guilty Of Trump Leaks

One of the sources of insider leaks designed to damage the Trump Administration has been revealed to be White House Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh.

#NeverTrumper Katie Walsh is under investigation for being one of the primary people responsible for distributing highly confidential information to sources such as The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

When TGP reached out to GotNews founder, Charles Johnson, for comment on the story he said that it was “100% reliable, I’m unwilling to reveal the primary White House sources, but Walsh was behind the leaks.”

From GotNews:

“Everyone knows not to talk to her in the White House unless you want to see it in the press,” says a source close to the president. “The only question is whether or not she’s doing it at the behest of [White House Chief of Staff] Reince Priebus or if she’s doing it to advance herself in DC media circles.”

One source in particular stands out: Walsh is close to Maggie Habberman, a New York Timesreporter who wrote fawning pro-Republican National Committee stories during the presidential election. Walsh has also planted stories in The Washington Post and Politico.

Walsh is referred to as “Madame President” in the White House, says a senior aide. “It isn’t a compliment.”

Walsh would have significant access as she controls the president’s schedule. There’s also reportedly a trove of e-mails where Katie Walsh and Reince Priebus discuss how to rid themselves of Trump, according to a former #NeverTrump consultant.

“The president and his allies have been deliberately feeding her fake information in order to find her network,” says a source close to the president’s family. “It’s been going well.”

Walsh was a #NeverTrump Republican during the campaign. Neither Walsh nor her family were supporters during the campaign, says a source from Walsh’s hometown of St. Louis.

A White House investigation is planned into Walsh, who couldn’t be reached for comment.

This comes shortly after the Washington Examiner has reported that The House Intelligence Chair, Devin Nunes, set forth that there are also Obama-era officials in the Trump Administration, who are leaking formation as the Administration re-staffs.

UPDATE: Maggie Habberman, who is being investigated for collusion with Kate Walsh, was previously exposed in the Podesta email leaks: