White House: John McCain Eavesdropped On Classified Trump Calls

White House officials say they believe that Senator John McCain eavesdropped on classified telephone calls between Trump and world leaders, and then leaked that information in order to destabilize the Trump administration.

An analysis of McCain’s recent public statements by the White House reveals that the Senator has inside knowledge of Trump’s private telephone conversations, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The claims come just days after we published evidence about how Russian hackers managed to convince McCain to go behind President Trump’s back and negotiate with world leaders – an act which many claim amounts to treason.

Truepundit.com reports:

Even more alarming, officials believe McCain is secretly sharing this sensitive information with colleagues and his cabal of friendly mainstream media journalists in a dangerous clandestine campaign to damage Trump’s presidency even before it has a chance to succeed.

Trump has been searching for media rats in the Beltway in recent weeks.

White House aides are confident they have now outed one of the major leaks plaguing the early days of the Trump presidency.

To everyone’s surprise, it is a senior senator supposedly belonging to the same side of the political aisle as the president.

McCain has been lambasting Trump to anyone and everyone who will listen since the newly minted president’s inauguration. This includes a Russian comedian who pranked McCain posing as Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

Even during that troubling conversation, where McCain shared sensitive U.S. intelligence with an imposter, White House aides said McCain unknowingly exposed himself as having inside knowledge of Trump’s telephone conversations.

“He has been given transcripts or actually listened to the calls and is sharing what he has heard,” an administration insider said.

“There is no doubt. He is one of the major leaks.”