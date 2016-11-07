WikiLeaks: Bernie Sanders Was A Plant, Democratic Primaries Rigged

WikiLeaks emails reveals evidence that Bernie Sanders was a Democratic plant put in place in order to ensure Hillary Clinton won the primaries.

Reddit sleuths found evidence of the Clinton Campaign getting Bernie Sanders agree to a longterm strategy of allowing Hillary to win before he announced his candidacy in April 2015.

Reddit.com reports:

Let’s start off with this one email dated 12/09/2015:

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/47719

From:slatham@hillaryclinton.com

To: john.podesta@gmail.com Date: 2015-12-09 11:09 Subject:

Robby’s memo for this afternoon

In the attachment is their General Election Transition Concept… 2 months before the primaries started. Some key findings (hold on to your butts former Bernie supporters):

Objective of Comm Plan

Frame the general election race for press and electorate at large: why HRC is running, contrast with GOP, what’s at stake for target voters (will take place in BG states, but national framing is the core objective).

Secondary objective will be communicating Democratic unity and using Sanders and others to help drive contrast and urgency.

Under Specific Goals:

Specific Goals

Re­roll out core campaign message (fighting for us)/make the contrast with the GOP clear

Put the GOP immediately on the defensive and create cross­pressure between general election and primary messages; force them to get firmly on the record with right wing positions

Protect and reinforce leads with key constituencies

Conduct tour in key markets to hit BG voters; focus on states that didn’t get as much time in primaries

Demonstrate unity through POTUS, Sanders, O’M and other endorsements. Have primary opponents help drive contrast and urgency.

THEY PLANNED THEIR ENDORSEMENTS IN DECEMBER OF 2015. ALL OF THEM.

And under the Timing section they even planned when they wanted the primaries to end:

Scenario 1: Primary ends Feb 9 Feb 15­March 29: rest, fundraising March: general election messaging tour, fundraising

Scenario 2: Primary ends March 1 March 1­March 15: rest, fundraising March 15­April 15: general election messaging tour, fundraising

Scenario 3: Primary ends March 15 March 15­March 30: rest, fundraising April 1­April 15: general election messaging tour, fundraising

And under Surrogate Events… wait for it, this will upset you:

OUT OF DATE/OUT OF TOUCH TEAM

Special team of reliable GOP opposition surrogates­­this may be a good project for DWS­­who birddog GOP candidates, especially likely nominee, at their events (need special staff team at HQ that does this); reinforce basic contrast message and try to push them further to the right.

Women’s bus tour chasing GOP; speaking at events and challenging them to be clear on women’s health/equality issues Hispanic activist groups to protest GOP events; seek outside groups to badger GOP candidates, get them on the record AA team; POTUS legacy? Youth group? Hollywood types or digital influencers?

Bird dogging CONFIRMED.

And now check this email out where they were made aware Bernie brought up HRC and WJC on wealth and that “this isn’t in keeping w the agreement”:

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/47397

Fwd: Sanders criticism

From:re47@hillaryclinton.com

To: john.podesta@gmail.com

Date: 2015-05-26 12:04

Subject: Fwd: Sanders criticism

This isn’t in keeping w the agreement. Since we clearly have some leverage, would be good to flag this for him. I could send a signal via Welch–or did you establish a direct line w him?

Begin forwarded message:

From: Christina Reynolds creynolds@hillaryclinton.com

Date: May 26, 2015 at 9:22:07 AM EDT

To: Robby Mook re47@hillaryclinton.com, Kristina Schake <kschake@hillaryclinton.com>, Jennifer Palmieri < jpalmieri@hillaryclinton.com>, Tony Carrktcarrk@hillaryclinton.com, John Podesta john.podesta@gmail.com, Oren Shur oshur@hillaryclinton.com, Brian Fallon bfallon@hillaryclinton.com Subject:

FW: Sanders criticism Following up on our call on Friday, just wanted to give some updates and flag that Bernie went after HRC and WJC on wealth (including using the word “hustle.)

SANDERS HAD TO AGREE NOT TO ATTACH BEFORE BEING ALLOWED TO RUN AGAINST HILLARY

THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE. SPREAD THIS EVERYWHERE. FORGET PASTA AND PIZZA WHICH DOESN’T MATTER THIS IS A BOMBSHELL