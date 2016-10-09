WikiLeaks: Clinton Met With Astronaut To Talk ‘Alien Disclosure’

An email released by WikiLeaks on Friday reveals Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman John Podesta met with famous astronaut Edgar Mitchell to discuss “alien disclosure.”

The leaked email, sent by Edgar Mitchell to John Podesta, also suggests the Vatican is aware of extra-terrestrial intelligence (ETI).

“It is urgent that we agree on a date and time to meet to discuss Disclosure and Zero Point Energy, at your earliest available after your departure. My Catholic colleague Terri Mansfield will be there too, to bring us up to date on the Vatican’s awareness of ETI….

Best regards, Edgar Edgar D. Mitchell ScD Chief Science Officer & Founder Quantrek Apollo 14 astronaut 6th man to walk on the Moon.“

As the Lunar Module Pilot of Apollo 14, Edgar Mitchell spent nine hours working on the lunar surface, and spent the rest of his life advocating for full disclosure of extra-terrestrial intelligence.

John Podesta, the recipient of the email, is also on record as an unapologetic believer in extraterrestrial life, and Hillary Clinton has also talked publicly about UFOs and promised to shed light on the subject if given the opportunity.

In the leaked email, Edgar Mitchell warned John Podesta that “We’re arguably closer than ever to war in space” and that ETI would “not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space“.

However, despite their apparent intolerance, he described the ETI as nonviolent.

Mitchell, who worked on the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, wrote: “Most satellites orbiting Earth belong to the US, China and Russia. And recent tests of anti-satellite weapons don’t exactly ease the scare factor.

“It sounds like science fiction, but the potential for real-life star wars is real enough.“

He included links in the e-mail to online articles on the possibility of war in space pooled from various sources, and made reference to the fact Deputy Defense Secretary Robert O Work spoke to Congress about space war last summer and President Barack Obama requested $5billion for space defence in the 2016.

What do they know?

Disclosure advocates are now suggesting that Julian Assange will slowly push for full disclosure, by releasing carefully chosen Podesta emails in 2000 email batches, gently easing the public into the idea in the next few months.

Those following this issue know that Podesta has long been all for disclosure, and Clinton, at least on this subject, has an open and enquiring mind. Is Assange planning to force their hand?