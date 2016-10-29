Latest

WikiLeaks: Clinton Team Told To ‘Undermine Benghazi Hearings’

Posted on October 29, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 0 Comments

WikiLeaks reveals that Clinton team were told to 'undermine Benghazi hearings'

WikiLeaks have released emails showing Hillary Clinton’s team discussing potential strategies for undermining the Benghazi hearings in 2014. 

One email from a batch of leaked Podesta emails reveals that Hillary Clinton ordered her team to distract the public’s attention away from the fact that she allowed four U.S. servicemen to be killed in the 2012 Benghazi attack.

Wikileaks.org reports:

*From:* Jennifer Palmieri [mailto:jpalmieri@hillaryclinton.com]
*Sent:* Thursday, October 1, 2015 7:20 PM
*To:* Robby Mook <re47@hillaryclinton.com>; Oren Shur < oshur@hillaryclinton.com>
*Cc:* John Podesta <john.podesta@gmail.com>
*Subject:* RE: Benghazi – paid media update

“If the objective is purely to undermine the Benghazi hearings, I think these spots will certainly help do that.”


“Maybe I’m on my own here, but fwiw: I fully heard what HRC was saying, and understand the case for doing this – but I think it would be a mistake to pull down the spots we just went up with in IA/NH and make the entire dialogue about scandal/hearings/email.”

“All three TV firms are script writing, we’ll review drafts tomorrow afternoon. Research had pulled for us some of our best news clips.”

“The trick, of course, is to connect Benghazi to emails in a way that’s credible.”

“…we really need to understand whether voters will believe that we can credibly conflate Benghazi and emails.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire