WikiLeaks: Clinton Team Told To ‘Undermine Benghazi Hearings’

WikiLeaks have released emails showing Hillary Clinton’s team discussing potential strategies for undermining the Benghazi hearings in 2014.

One email from a batch of leaked Podesta emails reveals that Hillary Clinton ordered her team to distract the public’s attention away from the fact that she allowed four U.S. servicemen to be killed in the 2012 Benghazi attack.

Wikileaks.org reports:

*From:* Jennifer Palmieri [mailto:jpalmieri@hillaryclinton.com]

*Sent:* Thursday, October 1, 2015 7:20 PM

*To:* Robby Mook <re47@hillaryclinton.com>; Oren Shur < oshur@hillaryclinton.com>

*Cc:* John Podesta <john.podesta@gmail.com>

*Subject:* RE: Benghazi – paid media update

“If the objective is purely to undermine the Benghazi hearings, I think these spots will certainly help do that.”

“Maybe I’m on my own here, but fwiw: I fully heard what HRC was saying, and understand the case for doing this – but I think it would be a mistake to pull down the spots we just went up with in IA/NH and make the entire dialogue about scandal/hearings/email.”

“All three TV firms are script writing, we’ll review drafts tomorrow afternoon. Research had pulled for us some of our best news clips.”

“The trick, of course, is to connect Benghazi to emails in a way that’s credible.”

“…we really need to understand whether voters will believe that we can credibly conflate Benghazi and emails.”