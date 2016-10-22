Latest

Wikileaks: “Heavily Armed Police” Outside Embassy, Assange Still Alive

WikiLeaks has tweeted the status of editor-in-Chief Julian Assange.

A tweet posted on Friday afternoon shows heavily armed police inside a vehicle outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Julian Assange has taken refuge.

Emails exposing Hillary Clinton’s corruption have recently put WikiLeaks in direct confrontation with the U.S. administration and the powers that be.

The confrontation led to an outrage of the internet at the weekend and fears that Assange was already dead.

WikiLeaks says Mr. Assange and WikiLeaks are both alive and working and asks supporters to stop taking down the U.S. internet.

Zero Hedge reports:


The “police” presence apparently began to amass earlier this week just as Wikileaks confirmed that the Ecuadorian had agreed to cut Julian Assange’s internet access after a little political pressure from John Kerry…

…and as an allegedly bogus plot, with links to the Clinton campaign, was revealed that attempted to link Julian Assange to a pedophilia ring.

With just over 2 weeks left until the election, pressure definitely seems to be mounting on the WikiLeaks organization…one has to wonder whether a President Clinton could resist the urge to “just drone this guy.

And then, just after 5pm Eastern, Wikileaks tweeted the following: “Mr. Assange is still alive and WikiLeaks is still publishing. We ask supporters to stop taking down the US internet. You proved your point.”

