WikiLeaks: Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found In Podesta Emails

Posted on November 4, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 0 Comments

WikiLeaks has revealed pedophile related 'code words' in their batch of Podesta emails

As news emerges that FBI agents have uncovered a child sex ring connected to the Clinton Foundation, internet sleuths have discovered evidence of pedophile “code words” being used in emails from John Podesta released by WikiLeaks

Numerous emails from the Chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign incongruously refer to food items such as pasta, cheese pizza, ice cream – which 4chan users say is a code language used by child sex ring participants:

WikiLeaks release shows that John Podesta ordered the deletions of thousands of Clinton emails from her private email server

For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the elite are heavily into pedophilia and satanism because these are ways for them to (1) prove they are sociopathic enough to be trusted with great crimes, and (2) prove that they can trust each other, despite being sociopaths.  They all have the dirt on each other.  (4) Satanic ritual abuse is used to create controllable split personalities, like in the Manchurian Candidate.  (5) Lucius needs his Loosh.

“hotdog” = boy
“pizza” = girl
“cheese” = little girl
“pasta” = little boy
“ice cream” = male prostitute
“walnut” = person of colour
“map” = semen
“sauce” = orgy

Examples:

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/19018

I consider ice cream, its purchase, and its consumption a rather serious business. We can’t just willy-nilly toss it out and about in casual references, especially linked with the word “free”.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30613

Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/32795

Hi John, The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza-related. Is it yours? They can send it if you want. I know you’re busy, so feel free not to respond if it’s not yours or you don’t want it.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/44232

Thx for coming out. Always happy to babysit.

