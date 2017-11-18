William D. Campbell, Due To Testify Against Clinton, Survives Assassination Attempt

William D. Campbell, a Russian insider who is due to testify to a Senate committee on Monday that Hillary Clinton accepted bribes in the uranium scandal, has gone into hiding, telling close friends that he has already survived one attempt on his life.

William D. Campbell is due to testify against the Clintons on Monday – a testimony that legal analysts warn could put Clinton behind bars for “twelve plus years” – however Campbell has raised fears that he might not make it to the hearing on Capitol Hill.

Warning that he has “already survived one attempt on my life since it was made public by the Sessions DOJ that I intend to testify,” Campbell claims that if it wasn’t for the fact he was carrying, he would have been killed during a routine daily hike in the hills behind his home.

Explaining that he was surprised by an armed man in the woods, Campbell said he drew his weapon and held the man’s gaze until he disappeared.

“I was prepared for any eventuality,” Campbell said, explaining that “the stakes are very high, I understand that. Was this man connected to anybody I plan to testify against on Monday? I have no proof. But I can’t take risks, which is why I have gone into hiding until Monday.”

Investigative reporter John Solomon from The Hill told Sean Hannity on Thursday that William D. Campbell, a former consultant for a Russian firm, has video of briefcases full of money used to bribe US officials in the Russia uranium scandal involving Hillary Clinton.

Solomon says the Reuters report published Wednesday downplaying the informant is completely inaccurate, and he and staff at The Hill expect an eruption in D.C. on Monday when William D. Campbell unleashes his “huge massive bombshell” testimony against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the conduct of the State Department during her tenure.