Winston Churchill Would Have Been Sickened By England’s Capitulation To Islam

Britain’s wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, regarded by both liberals and conservatives in the country as one of the greatest leaders in history, would be sickened by the United Kingdom’s capitulation to Islam if he were alive today.

A well-travelled man who had dealings with men of all stripes and creeds throughout his career, Winston Churchill repeatedly warned the Western world that Islam was incompatible with its values and large scale Muslim migrations would sound the death knell for society as we know it.

Describing Islam as a “fury of intolerance” in an 1898 book, Churchill warned that Muslims are “as danger­ous and as sensible as mad dogs” — strong words that would get him into serious trouble with the Thought Police running the United Kingdom in our current era.

Judging by the behavior of UK authorities over the past few days, the British Bulldog himself might not be welcome in the United Kingdom today.

According to the UK Daily Mail, three political activists, including a 22-year-old American, were turned away from entering Britain between Friday and Monday because of alleged racism behind their opposition to massive Muslim immigration to Britain and Western Europe.

“On Friday, right-wing Austrian activist Martin Sellner and his American girlfriend Brittany Pettibone, a YouTube commentator and author, were detained by the British government” after arriving by air, the Daily Mail reported

“Southern took to Twitter to document the incident, and said: ‘I’m not kidding about this, but during my questioning by the UK police I was asked about my Christianity and whether I’m a radical. I was also asked how I feel about running Muslims over with cars.’”

A third activist, Canadian journalist Lauren Southern, was stopped by British authorities in Calais, France, as she was trying to cross into England, according to Fox News.

So in the UK, authorities continue to pretend that violence against Muslims is the real threat to public safety, despite numerous terrorist attacks that prove the opposite – including one at a concert by pop idol Ariana Grande that killed 22, including teenage girls and their parents.

Conservative Tribute reports: Islam, to contemporary British authorities, is the famous “religion of peace” — even in the face of a mountain of evidence otherwise.

The late, great Churchill understood the world a little better than his countrymen do today.

Throughout his long career, but especially in his writings from South Africa at the turn of the last century, Churchill described militant Islam in ways that would get him stopped at the Calais border with Southern, or at a British airport with Sellner and Pettitbone.

Check out this excerpt from Churchill’s 1898 “The Story of the Malakand Field Force,” via Hillsdale College:

“Indeed it is evident that Christianity, however degraded and distorted by cruelty and intolerance, must always exert a modifying influence on men’s passions, and protect them from the more violent forms of fanatical fever, as we are protected from smallpox by vaccination. But the Mahommedan religion increases, instead of lessening, the fury of intolerance. It was originally propagated by the sword, and ever since its votaries have been subject, above the people of all other creeds, to this form of madness. In a moment the fruits of patient toil, the prospects of material prosperity, the fear of death itself, are flung aside. The more emotional Pathans are powerless to resist. All rational considerations are forgotten. Seizing their weapons, they become Ghazis—as danger­ous and as sensible as mad dogs: fit only to be treated as such …”

Even President Donald Trump would blush at that “mad dogs” business. And how do you think it would go over in today’s multi-culti London, with its disturbing Muslim mayor?

Or how about this, from Churchill’s 1899 “The River War,” via Goodreads.com:

“Individual Moslems may show splendid qualities. Thousands become the brave and loyal soldiers of the Queen: all know how to die. But the influence of the religion paralyzes the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world.”

And this, from the same source. It’s an implicit warning about Muslim immigration that would infuriate liberals in the U.K. and their counterparts in the United States.

“Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science—the science against which it had vainly struggled—the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.”

Now, obviously, that’s not exactly Trump’s speaking style – and it would have a tough time fitting into his preferred Twitter mode of communication. But the sentiments are easily understood by Trump supporters – as well as conservatives who are still on the fence about the president.

And this quote, from “The Story of the Malakand Field Force” describes a situation more than a century old – one that goes back to the very beginnings of Islam, actually. But it’s grimly prophetic about the current day.

Churchill describes one religion as being that of “blood and war.” Another being a “religion of peace.” Guess which ones he was talking about.

“Thus whole nations are roused to arms. Thus the Turks repel their enemies, the Arabs of the Soudan break the British squares, and the rising on the Indian frontier spreads far and wide. In each case civilisation is confronted with militant Mahommedanism. The forces of progress clash with those of reaction. The religion of blood and war is face to face with that of peace. Luckily the religion of peace is usually the better armed.”

Barack Obama and his liberals despised Churchill (remember the Churchill bust Trump restored to the White House?), but normal people revere him. Even Hollywood knows his value, as the receptions of “Dunkirk” and “Darkest Hour” this year proved.

But as the news from the weekend in Britain showed, he might not be welcome in his own country today.