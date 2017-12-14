Women Accusing Trump Of Assault Are Receiving Money From George Soros

The activist group supporting the women accusing President Trump of sexual assault have been exposed receiving money from George Soros.

On Monday, the women called for a congressional investigation into the President’s alleged misconduct, stating they want “accountability and an investigation by Congress of sexual misconduct.”

However it has been revealed that George Soros, the globalist billionaire well known for his donations to Black Lives Matter and the tens of millions of dollars he invested in Hillary Clinton, is pumping serious cash into their campaign, raising serious questions about what they really want.

Using a media company called Brave New Films as a front, Soros has been injecting cold, hard cash into the campaign by the women to unseat the president.

Why do women speaking to the media and demanding congressional investigations need enormous sums of money?

The Daily Wire provides some background info about the Soros front, Brave New Films:

The group behind this obvious new attempt to force Trump out of the White House, Brave New Films, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that claims to be “non-partisan” — a claim that becomes laughable upon a review of their donors and partners which include left-wing hit groups like Media Matters For America and Democracy For America.

Brave New Films claims that they do not “expressly advocate for the election or defeat of candidates for public office,” a statement that is not even remotely accurate looking at just some of the propaganda-style videos they created, including:

*”Stand Up, Senate! The President-elect is a hypocrite.”

*”Protect Public Education – Stop Betsy DeVos!”

*”Indivisible: A Practical Guide For Resisting The Trump Agenda”

*”GETTING DONALD TRUMP OFF NBC’S SNL”

One of Brave New Films’ donors is Open Society Foundations, a leftist organization whose founder and chairman is George Soros, who has given “over $32 billion to fund the Open Society Foundations, which work in over 100 countries around the world.”

It has become clear there is real money to be made in accusing President Trump of actions that could potentially see him removed from office. It has also become clear where that money is coming from.

Look no further than George Soros.

Bill O’Reilly has also gone on record speaking about an audio tape in which an “anti-Trump person” offers a woman a serious financial reward to accuse Trump of harassment.

O’Reilly: There is a tape, Beck, an audio tape of an anti-Trump person offering $200,000 to a woman to accuse Donald Trump of untoward behavior.

Beck: Is this tape going to be released?

O’Reilly: I may have to go to the US Attorney myself. I don’t wanna have to do that and inject myself into the story, but I had my lawyer listen to the tape. He’s listened to it. There are at least three crimes on the tape. So as a citizen, I may have to do this.