WW3: Trump Grants Military Full Authority To Declare War

President Trump announced that he has given the United States military the “full authority” to strike foreign targets and declare war without the “interference” of elected officials in Congress or the Senate, as military generals say WW3 is “almost guaranteed.”

“What I do is I authorize my military,” President Trump said in response to a press question about the military action in Afghanistan. “We have the greatest military in the world, and they’ve done the job, as usual. We have given them total authorization, and that’s what they’re doing.”

President Trump signaled that the “total authorization” the military now holds marks a change from procedure under previous administrations.

“Frankly, that’s why they’ve been so successful lately. If you look at what’s happened over the last eight weeks and compare that really to what has happened over the last eight years, you’ll see there is a tremendous difference.”

The news that President Trump has handed full autonomy to the military comes as top military bosses claim that World War 3 is “almost guaranteed” and will be “extremely lethal and fast.”

Speaking at a ‘future-of-the-Army’ panel at the Association of the U.S. Army in Washington, generals and other leading figures laid out their forecasts for upcoming conflicts – and the men who have been given “total authorization” to declare war all foresee World War 3 looming on the horizon.

Army Chief of Staff General Mark A. Milley kicked off proceedings by stating that an upcoming major war between nation states “is almost guaranteed”.

According to a report by Defense One, Major General William Hix weighed in, saying: “A conventional conflict in the near future will be extremely lethal and fast, and we will not own the stopwatch. The speed of events are likely to strain our human abilities.“

Hix also warned that the US is preparing for “violence on the scale that the U.S. Army has not seen since Korea” when over 30,000 American troops were killed.

Lt. General Joseph Anderson said America must face up to frightening threats from “modern nation-states acting aggressively in militarised competition.”

He added: “Who does that sound like? Russia?”

Miley also cited a strengthened Russia, an increasingly dominate China, expanding smaller nation states and climate change as factors which could lead to instability.

He said: “While we’re ready now, we are being challenged.

“Our Army and our nation must be ready.”