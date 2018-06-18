12 Year Old Discovers That All US Presidents Are Related

A 12-year-old girl has traced all US Presidents back to just one British King in one of the greatest discoveries in genealogical history.

BridgeAnne d’Avignon made the discovery whilst tracing back her genealogical roots in France. Whilst doing so, she found out that all US presidents were related to John Lackland Plantagenet – the King of England in 1166 who signed the “Magna Carte” in 1215.

For anybody who is familiar with the “Illuminati”, this news probably comes as no surprise, especially if you knew that pretty much all our Presidents, including George Bush’s Jr. and Sr., Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and even President Barack Obama are distant cousins to Elizabeth, The Queen of England.

However, BridgeAnne managed to make the first Family Tree of its kind, which not only traced back through male family bloodlines of the Presidents, but since she was able to trace the female sides of the family tree, she managed to link all Presidents except for one, Martin Van Buren, back to King John “Lackland” Plantagenet.

In essence, as BridgeAnne explains it, ALL Presidents are cousins, as well as grandsons of King John.

Before BridgeAnne’s discovery, genealogists were only able to link 22 families of presidents.

She also discovered that she herself is an 18th cousin to Barack Obama. She tried contacting Obama, by writing him a letter:

“I’ve written a letter to Obama, but i’ve just gotten a standard reply. I hope to meet him and explain it to him.”