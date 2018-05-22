Barack Obama: Black Artists Need To Stop Praising Trump

Barack Obama has called on black artists not to show public support for Donald Trump, warning that their support could help him win a second term in office.

The former President asked his pal Jay-Z to tell other hip hop artists not to meet with Trump following the firestorm of publicity over Kanye West.

Infowars.com reports: The claim is being made by pro-Trump activist Josh Cornett, who tweeted, “Sources are confirming that former President Barack Obama has called Jay-Z several times over the past month pleading with Jay-Z to discourage fellow Hip Hop artists from meeting with President Trump.”

🚨BREAKING: Sources are confirming that former President Barack Obama has called Jay-Z several times over the past month pleading with Jay-Z to discourage fellow Hip Hop artists from meeting with President Trump…..developing pic.twitter.com/0rApmQ4DDH — 🚨Josh Cornett🚨 (@therealcornett) May 18, 2018

The tweet has received over 7,600 retweets and over 10,000 likes since being posted.

Donald Trump Jr. also liked the tweet, leading some to speculate that he may know that the story is true.

While the story remains unconfirmed, it would make political sense for Democrats to deter pop icons from being seen to endorse President Trump in any way as the mid-terms draw nearer.

In the week after Kanye West tweeted his support for Candace Owens, a vocal African-American Trump supporter, Trump’s popularity amongst black males jumped from 11 per cent to 22 per cent.

It has also been pointed out that before Trump ran as a Republican, he was a popular figure amongst the hip hop community, being name dropped in the lyrics of numerous hit songs.

Democrats routinely rely on endorsements from celebrities, with both Jay-Z and Beyonce being prominent supporters of Hillary Clinton during the election.

Any shift away from superstars using their platforms to amplify leftist narratives would spell disaster for the Dems, who have already lost 9 per cent support from millennial registered voters aged between18 to 34 since the 2016 election.