BetUS Casino is one of the oldest online casinos in existence, having been running since 1994. During this long period of service, BetUS has been able to serve over 1 million users.

At its core, BetUS Casino provides a one-stop shop for online players regardless of their playing styles and preferences, thanks to its wide market coverage that offers a variety of games and betting opportunities.

One important feature of this casino is its generous bonuses and promotions, which elevate the gaming experience with incentives. The bonuses and promotions are often offered across the platform, beginning when a player signs up. It does not end there, as other bonuses are up for grabs with continued platform usage.

BetUS Casino is particularly big on welcome bonuses as they are, more often than not, the first point of interaction for new users. As such, it offers an array of them depending on the mode of payment used to make the initial deposit. One of the welcome bonuses that new users can leverage includes the 250% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus of up to $5,000 offered to players using the supported cryptocurrencies. However, to leverage this welcome bonus, players must use the corresponding BetUS Casino promo code to activate the offer.

The next sections of this guide will highlight the BetUS Casino welcome bonuses, the process of claiming the welcome bonuses using the specific bonus codes, other bonuses and promotions that can be accessed on the platform, and the available banking alternatives for deposits and withdrawals.

BetUS Casino Promo Code Welcome Bonus

BetUS Casino provides an exciting welcome bonus tailored to give newcomers a valuable head start on their gaming experience. After registering for an account at the BetUS Casino platform, players can unlock rewarding bonuses that enhance their initial deposit with additional funds, allowing them to explore the platform with more funds.

One of the welcome bonuses that new users can take advantage of is the 250% Crypto Sign-Up bonus, which offers players a deposit match bonus of up to $5,000. To get this bonus, a player must be new to the platform and use any of the supported cryptocurrencies to make their initial deposit.

Moreover, the bonus comes with requirements that ought to be fulfilled. For instance, players must use the promo code “CAS250” during the registration process to activate the welcome bonus offer. Also, to qualify for the 250% Crypto Sign-Up bonus, new players must ensure that their initial deposit is at least $100. The bonus has a validity period of 7 days, within which it must be used lest it expires; players must also meet the wagering requirements that come with the bonus to enjoy its full benefits.

How to Claim Your BetUS Casino Promo Code

BetUS Casino has crafted the process of claiming the welcome bonuses to be as easy as it gets. The main reason is to ensure that all the new users can easily access and utilize their rewards without facing any hurdles. Below are the steps to follow to get and use the welcome bonuses available on BetUS Casino:

Go to the BetUS Casino website – You will begin by visiting the official BetUS Casino platform, where you will initiate creating your playing account.

– You will begin by visiting the official BetUS Casino platform, where you will initiate creating your playing account. Create your account – On the platform, click on the “GET STARTED” button, which will lead you to the registration interface. On the registration interface, you will be required to submit essential details such as your name, date of birth, email, and address, among others, to aid in creating your account. In addition, you will also create a username and password that you will use to access your account.

– On the platform, click on the “GET STARTED” button, which will lead you to the registration interface. On the registration interface, you will be required to submit essential details such as your name, date of birth, email, and address, among others, to aid in creating your account. In addition, you will also create a username and password that you will use to access your account. Deposit funds into your account – Once your playing account is all set up, you will go to the cashier section, where you will make your first deposit using a supported banking option. While here, you should ensure that you meet the minimum deposit requirement to qualify for the bonus.

– Once your playing account is all set up, you will go to the cashier section, where you will make your first deposit using a supported banking option. While here, you should ensure that you meet the minimum deposit requirement to qualify for the bonus. Enter the BetUS promo code – While making your deposit, you will also enter the bonus code “CAS250” in the designated field to activate the 250% Crypto Sign-Up bonus.

– While making your deposit, you will also enter the bonus code “CAS250” in the designated field to activate the 250% Crypto Sign-Up bonus. Confirm your deposit and claim the bonus – After you confirm your initial deposit and promo code entry, BetUS Casino will credit your account with the welcome bonus.

– After you confirm your initial deposit and promo code entry, BetUS Casino will credit your account with the welcome bonus. Begin playing – With your initial deposit and the bonus amount, you can explore the wide range of games available at BetUS Casino.

To avoid missing out on this rewarding offer, it is advisable that you enter the promo code carefully, as even a small mistake could prevent you from getting the bonus. This also extends to the information you submit as you register for a playing account on the platform. As a result, it is recommended that you take a moment and double-check your entries.

More BetUS Casino Promos

In addition to the impressive welcome bonuses that are available, BetUS Casino also offers a variety of promotions that are designed to enhance the gaming experience while at the same time rewarding loyal players. Once a player completes the registration, they can take advantage of any bonuses and promotions. Some of these promotions include:

200% Casino Sign-Up Bonus

BetUS Casino offers a 200% casino sign-up bonus to its new players making their first deposit. With this bonus, new players get a 200% deposit match bonus of up to $5,000 that can be used on the BetUS Casino platform. To qualify for this bonus, new players must use the bonus code “CAS200” when signing up as well as make an initial deposit of at least $50. This bonus comes with a 7-day validity period within which the bonus must be utilized, as well as wagering requirements that must be met before winnings are withdrawn.

100% Re-Up Bonus

The 100% Re-Up Bonus that is present on BetUS Casino is a bonus that has been designed to be used by existing players who are looking to add more funds to their accounts. As such, they get a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on their deposit using the bonus code “CASINO100”. In addition to using the promo code, players must deposit at least $100 to qualify for the 100% re-up bonus and use the bonus funds within 7 days.

50% Re-Up Bonus

BetUS offers a 50% Re-Up Bonus of up to $500 on deposits made by players. This bonus applies only to existing players who want to boost their bankroll. In addition to the wagering requirements, players must use the promo code “CASINO50” when making their deposit and ensure that their deposit amount is at least $50.

Game of the Week

Every week, BetUS Casino shines the spotlight on a featured game that will, in turn, offer exclusive rewards to players who try it out. As such, players who play the game of the week from Wednesday to Tuesday stand a chance of winning the prizes at the end of the game week. With this bonus, winners of the promotion get 20 bonus prizes of $250, which are credited to their account every Wednesday.

Money Back Mondays

BetUS Casino offers the Money Back Mondays offer to its players. This enables the players to start their week positively, as this promotion allows them to reclaim a percentage of their net losses from the previous week. Functioning as a safety net to bounce back, the Money Back Mondays promotion, players must have had net losses of more than $100 to qualify. The Money Back Mondays promotion also has wagering requirements that must be met before winnings are withdrawn.

Thursday’s Happy Hour

BetUS Casino offers a Thursday Happy Hour promotion that allows players to boost their bankroll with an extra 20% bonus on their qualifying cryptocurrency deposits. To take advantage of this offer, players must make a crypto deposit between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM ET and activate the bonus by entering the promo code “CASINO50” or “CASINO100” at the cashier. With this promotion, players can make claims every Thursday. However, to qualify for the extra 20% bonus your account balance must be at $0.00 before making your deposit.

Friday’s Happy Hour

BetUS Casino grants its players the Friday Happy Hour promotion, which allows them to earn a 20% bonus on their cryptocurrency deposits. To qualify for this promotion, players must make a crypto deposit between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM ET and apply the promo code “CASINO50” or “CASINO100” when completing their transaction. In addition to that, the player’s account ought to have a balance of $0.00 before the deposit is made.

New Game Saturday

BetUS Casino’s New Game Saturday promotion gives its players the perfect way to try out new titles while at the same time earning rewards within the stipulated time, which is between 12:00 AM ET on Saturday and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday. With this promotion, players get a 75% casino bonus of up to $750 plus 15 free spins on the All Mine slot by Nucleus Gaming. To claim this bonus, players must deposit at least $75 and use the promo code “NEWGAME” in the process.

New Game Sunday

BetUS Casino offers the New Game Sunday promotion, which grants its players an exciting way to enjoy fresh gaming experiences. The beauty of this is that it comes with added rewards for participation. As such, players who play these games can claim a 75% casino bonus of up to $750 and 15 free spins on the All Mine slot by Nucleus Gaming by simply making a deposit of at least $75 and using the promo code “NEWGAME”. Being a promotion that is bound by time, players can leverage it from 12:00 AM ET on Sunday until 11:59 PM ET.

BetUS Casino Payment Options

BetUS Casino has a wide user base, and this necessitates it to have a wide range of payment options that cater to their preferences. In light of this, the platform has a versatile collection of payment methods that can be used to make deposits and withdraw winnings from the platform. Below are the methods that can be used to transact with BetUS Casino:

Credit and Debit Cards

For players who prefer traditional banking methods, BetUS accepts using major credit and debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. With any of these cards, players can make deposits and withdrawals with ease. They are a preferred mode of depositing funds since the deposits are instant, allowing users to start playing without delays. On the other hand, withdrawals take 1 to 3 days to process and have a 7.5% processing fee, which varies depending on the transaction amount.

eWallets

BetUS supports the use of various eWallets as a mode of payment. As such, players can use eWallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. These eWallets offer a fast and secure way to manage transactions between players and the platform. Moreover, eWallets provide added security since users don’t need to share their bank details directly with the platform, and this is an aspect that makes them a popular choice for players.

Cryptocurrencies

Being a crypto-friendly platform, BetUS accepts several cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment. Many prefer cryptocurrencies because of their enhanced privacy and security, fast transactions, and minimal processing fees. A combination of all these factors makes cryptocurrencies a go-to alternative for many players who fancy convenience.

BetUS Casino Promo Code FAQs

How do I enter a promo code on BetUS Casino?

To apply a promo code at BetUS Casino, start by logging into your account. Next, head to the Cashier section, where you can make a deposit. During the deposit process, you will find a designated field for entering a promo code. Simply type in the code you wish to use, confirm your deposit, and the corresponding bonus will be applied to your account.

What is the minimum age required to claim the BetUS Casino promo code?

To be eligible to claim a BetUS Casino promo code, players must be at least 18 years old. However, in some regions where gambling laws require a higher minimum age, players may need to be 21 years or older to participate. Be sure to check your local regulations before signing up.