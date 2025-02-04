Offshore casinos are an excellent option for all casino players in the United States. Despite the stigma that surrounds the process in some quarters, there are plenty of legitimate, excellent offshore casino sites available for players to sign up to.

What Are Offshore Casinos?

Offshore casinos are a real destination for casino players in the US. The aforementioned rule surrounding online casino play within the US means that many are using these offshore providers to complete their wagers. Put simply, offshore casinos are online casino sites that are based outside of the US.

More often than not, these offshore sportsbooks are based in countries such as Europe, Asia or Latin America, where gambling laws are far more relaxed than within the US. There are plenty of different offshore casinos for prospective players to choose from, but we have narrowed it down to the very best. Offshore betting sites have been disputed in the past, but the top sites do not break any laws and therefore are free to be used by bettors.

Offshore casinos have risen to prominence due to the situation of gambling laws in the US, with different states having different laws and regulations on their own discretion. However, the demand for casino betting has forced the hand of many to place bets offshore. Offshore casinos essentially act as a service that people from different nations can visit remotely, instead of having to visit them in person. There are plenty of reputable offshore casinos that players can visit and sign up to today.

Are Offshore Casinos Legal?

The majority of online casino players within the US will have used an offshore casino at some stage of their lives, especially prior to the time where certain states began to relax and change legislation surrounding gambling. They’re extremely popular within the US, so much so that players have continued to use them even within the states that have now made online gambling legal.

However, the question you’re probably asking yourself is are these legal? The answer isn’t particularly straightforward, as the rules relating to offshore casinos are something of a grey area within the US. It is technically legal for all casino users to place bets using the offshore casino provider of their choice so long as that particular operator isn’t banned from the area that you are residing. Most offshore casinos are licensed by one of the following gambling authorities: Malta Gaming Authority, Costa Rican Gambling Commission, Kahnawake Gaming Commission or the Curacao Gaming Control Board, among others.

It is down to the offshore sportsbooks themselves to ensure that they are compliant with laws and regulations for the local area within which they are operating. All of our featured offshore casinos are above board and are available to US players. These are completely legal from the standpoint of the individual who is playing and using the service. There is a somewhat lax attitude to the implementation of the rules and you will be completely safe using one of our featured offshore casinos.

How We Choose The Best Offshore Casinos

There are so many offshore casinos to choose from that it can be somewhat difficult for players, especially beginners, to make a start. It can take hours to personally go through tens of offshore casinos before deciding which ones look to be the real deal — and that is what we have taken away from you. We have scoured the industry to create a list of the very best offshore casinos that are available to players in the US, allowing you to simply select the one that suits you best.

Every time that we evaluate an offshore casino we follow a strict list of criteria to assess the overall quality of the service provided. If a site manages to tick all of the boxes that we are after then they will be given the seal of approval and added to our list of the very best offshore casinos. We guarantee to push only the best offshore casino platforms in the direction of US players that are interested in them.

The criteria that we judge these offshore sportsbooks from includes some of the following features:

Selection of Casino Games

We want to see a vast selection of casino games from any operator to determine them as one of the best choices within the casino sector. This is especially the case when it comes to offshore casinos and for players in the US, as they can open up a whole new experience for users. No two casino players will be the same and all will have different requirements and interests when it comes to casino games. As such, it is important that the operator is able to cater to these needs by offering a diverse selection of games. This would include slot games, classic casino games such as roulette and blackjack and more. The very best offshore casino sites will provide the best selection of casino games for their customers to use.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions

One of the most enjoyable aspects of joining any online casino is being able to access and play through the various casino bonuses that are available with that particular operator. There are a wide range of different casino bonuses available throughout the industry, many of which will give you maximum value for money when you play through them. More often than not the first casino bonus any player will accept with an operator is their welcome offer, which is available exclusively to new customers that have just created an account with them. These tend to be particularly lucrative as they are designed to entice players into creating an account with that particular operator.

From there, you will then be classed as an existing player and then be able to play the other various promotions and offers that the site features. The best offshore casinos will provide their users with plenty of valuable promotions to sink their teeth into, unlike the lesser operators that players could quickly lose interest in. All of our featured offshore sites have a great selection of casino bonuses and promotions to choose from.

Reputation and Security

Given the grey area that exists around offshore casinos, it is vitally important that these operators have a good reputation. Word of mouth marketing can be as good as any other marketing tool and those with a bad reputation will immediately see potential players walk away without giving them the time of day. We always like to read real player reviews of sites as part of our research as well as taking into account our own experience of using them and would ideally like the general consensus to be aligned.

As for security, we will also look to see what license the site has earned, with it usually being from one of the following authorities: Malta Gaming Authority, Costa Rican Gambling Commission, Kahnawake Gaming Commission or the Curacao Gaming Control Board, among others. We would only ever endorse an offshore casino that is licensed to operate by an official regulatory body to give players an added level of security.

Payment and Deposit Options

The variety of payment options is another important factor to consider when choosing your offshore casino. All players want to be able to make quick and easy deposits and withdrawals from their account using their favourite payment platforms with minimal fuss. The best offshore casinos provide that option for their players and allow them to make instant deposits and withdrawals, thus leaving less time sitting and waiting for your payment transaction to be completed and more time actually playing your favourite casino games. All of our featured offshore casinos have a wide variety of payment options for their players to choose from and these will allow you to have a stress-free experience when it comes to adding and taking funds from your account. This will include crypto options such as Bitcoin, as well as other popular choices such as PayPal, Skrill and Neteller.

Offshore Casino Bonuses

Any casino player that knows anything about the industry will be well aware of how lucrative some casino bonuses can be. They are often what draw players into a provider and there are some excellent casino bonuses available with our list of offshore casinos. These can give you exceptional value for money when playing online, as well as having the opportunity to win even bigger prizes as a result of the additional bonus funds that could be added to your account. Below are the most common forms of casino bonus:

Welcome Bonus – Welcome bonuses are awarded to new players that have just signed up to an offshore casino. As they are designed to draw players into using the service, these will often be some of the most lucrative casino offers that you will see. They can be extremely diverse too, with different casinos offering different rewards in exchange for a player’s custom. These can allow new players to become familiar with their new surroundings thanks to the additional rewards that are given to them from the casino, thus reducing risk on their behalf. We would always encourage players to claim the welcome bonus that is on offer once they have signed up to a new offshore casino.

– Welcome bonuses are awarded to new players that have just signed up to an offshore casino. As they are designed to draw players into using the service, these will often be some of the most lucrative casino offers that you will see. They can be extremely diverse too, with different casinos offering different rewards in exchange for a player’s custom. These can allow new players to become familiar with their new surroundings thanks to the additional rewards that are given to them from the casino, thus reducing risk on their behalf. We would always encourage players to claim the welcome bonus that is on offer once they have signed up to a new offshore casino. Deposit Match Bonuses – Deposit match bonuses give you a bonus when you make a deposit into your account. The amount that you will be awarded will be predetermined by the casino themselves at a set percentage. For example, your offshore casino may offer a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $100. In this instance, you would have to make a deposit of $200 to get the maximum bonus of $100. If you made a deposit of $40, you would be given a $20 bonus on top, giving you $60 to play with. Deposit match bonuses are the most common type of bonus that you will see from offshore casinos.

– Deposit match bonuses give you a bonus when you make a deposit into your account. The amount that you will be awarded will be predetermined by the casino themselves at a set percentage. For example, your offshore casino may offer a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $100. In this instance, you would have to make a deposit of $200 to get the maximum bonus of $100. If you made a deposit of $40, you would be given a $20 bonus on top, giving you $60 to play with. Deposit match bonuses are the most common type of bonus that you will see from offshore casinos. No Deposit Bonuses – Due to the fact that they cost players absolutely nothing, no deposit bonuses are highly sought after within the offshore casino community. Those who claim them will not be required to make a deposit using any of their own money, whilst still having the opportunity to win real money prizes. As such, it is not surprising to see that such bonuses are a lot more rare than the above deposit match bonuses. No casino operator will want to consistently give away prizes for free and that is why players should be quick to snap up these promotions as and when the opportunity arises.

– Due to the fact that they cost players absolutely nothing, no deposit bonuses are highly sought after within the offshore casino community. Those who claim them will not be required to make a deposit using any of their own money, whilst still having the opportunity to win real money prizes. As such, it is not surprising to see that such bonuses are a lot more rare than the above deposit match bonuses. No casino operator will want to consistently give away prizes for free and that is why players should be quick to snap up these promotions as and when the opportunity arises. Free Spins – Slot games are hugely popular amongst the casino community, so it is no surprise that free spins are one of the most promoted casino offers. Free spins offers allow players to play slots without any risk on their behalf, while they can also walk away with lucrative cash prizes. More often than not your chosen offshore casino will restrict the free spins to a selected slot game, although this will in turn likely be one of the more popular titles that is featured on the site. Free spins bonuses will always be worth your time of day.

Benefits Of Offshore Casinos

There are plenty of benefits that are associated with playing online at an offshore casino compared to the more traditional route that US players may have previously followed. The first is the accessibility of them, with players being able to play casino games remotely no matter where you are. This can be far more convenient than having to attend a brick-and-mortar casino to play which you may not have time for as often as you would wish. Instead, the casino can be accessed on your own doorstep. Offshore casinos will also have a wide range of games for players to choose from, giving them greater selection than what a land-based casino may have to offer. You can also get your hands on lucrative casino bonuses that give you far more value for your money, with games being available 24/7, every day of the year. All US players are accepted by our top offshore casinos.

Mobile Offshore Casinos

There is the option to play casino games via your mobile phone when you sign up to an offshore casino. In some cases, they will also come with a mobile app for you to download onto your device, which can give players the premium mobile experience and a shortcut to getting straight into their favourite casino games. However, even if your chosen operator doesn’t have a mobile app available to download they will still have a mobile site that can be accessed via your device’s web browser. This will come with an adapted user interface and still have all of the same bonuses and promotions up for grabs, as well as a wide range of casino games. Offshore casinos have been known to offer mobile-only exclusive offers and promotions, so be sure to keep an eye out for those if you are a mobile player.

Offshore Casinos Summary

If you are interested in a more fluid casino gaming experience in the US then offshore casinos are the perfect answer. There are generally less restrictions with these operators and are especially useful for players that are residing in states where gambling is still not permitted. Although views on gambling are beginning to relax across the country, there will always be a place for offshore casinos and there is no risk to players that choose one of our top offshore casino operators.