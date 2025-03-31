Everygame Casino is a well-established online gaming platform that has been meeting the needs of players in over 180 countries worldwide since it was launched. Being one of the earliest online gaming platforms, Everygame Casino has grown to the point where it services over 5,000 wagers on a daily basis.

Everygame Casino welcomes new players with generous bonus offers tailored to kickstart their betting journey on a high note. To claim these rewards, new users of the platform must enter a promo code at the cashier during their deposit process to unlock the exclusive welcome bonuses that will enhance the gaming experience right from the start.

New users joining the platform for the first time can take advantage of any of the two main welcome offers that are up for grabs when they use the Everygame Casino promo code. The first one is a rookie raise bonus grant that offers up to $5,555 worth of bonuses across multiple deposits. The other welcome bonus for new users is the 125% welcome bonus that gives a deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 on the initial deposit.

Beyond the attractive welcome bonuses exclusively for new users, Everygame Casino offers a diverse selection of games that includes slots, table games, and an impressive variety of poker options. With all these and many more sports and leagues available on the platform, new users have a lot of wagering and playing options where they can leverage their welcome bonuses.

The next section of this review will dive into Everygame Casino’s welcome bonuses and existing promos and explain how to claim them.

Everygame Casino Bonus Code Welcome Bonuses

As a new player to Everygame Casino, you have the luxury of choosing between two lucrative welcome bonuses when you sign up.

$5,555 in Rookie Raise Bonuses

The $5,555 in Rookie Raise Bonuses is a multi-deposit welcome bonus that allows new players to claim bonus funds of up to $5,555 over their first four consecutive deposits. New players can also claim an additional no-deposit bonus when they use specific Everygame Casino promo codes for every deposit.

This welcome bonus is structured such that the first deposit gets a 125% match bonus up to $1,000 when the promo code “SIGNUP1000” is used; the second gets a 150% match bonus up to $1,500 when the promo code “MATCHUP2” is used; the third gets a 125% match bonus up to $1,000 when the promo code “MATCHUP3” is used, and finally, the fourth gets a 150% match bonus up to $2,000 when the promo code “MATCHUP4” is used.

Once a player has gotten all the above deposit match bonuses, Everygame Casino will go on and give a no deposit bonus of $55 upon the use of the Everygame Casino promo code “FREEBIE55”.

To qualify for the $5,555 in Rookie Raise Bonuses welcome bonus, a new user must make an initial deposit of at least $20 per coupon and note that the maximum cashout for the extra free bonus is $200.

125% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000

The other welcome bonus is the 125% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, which can be used by players who prefer an upfront bonus on their initial deposit only. With this welcome bonus, new players will get a substantial boost in their bankroll as they get an amount similar to their initial deposit as a bonus.

To qualify for this welcome bonus, new players must use the Everygame Casino promo code “SIGNUP1000” while signing. Also, new players must ensure that they make an initial deposit of at least $20 to activate their welcome bonus.

How to Claim Your Everygame Casino Promo Code

Claiming your Everygame Casino welcome bonus is simple and can be followed by users of all experience levels. This is made possible mainly because of the intuitive user interface and the simple process that Everygame Casino has.

Below are the steps to follow to claim and utilize your welcome bonuses on Everygame Casino:

Visit the Everygame Casino website – The first step is to go to the official Everygame Casino platform and begin the registration process.

– The first step is to go to the official Everygame Casino platform and begin the registration process. Sign up for an account – Once you are on the platform, you will click the “Sign Up” button and complete the registration form. This will involve submitting essential details such as your name, email, address, and date of birth. Also, during registration, you will create a username and password that you will be using to access your Everygame Casino time and again.

– Once you are on the platform, you will click the “Sign Up” button and complete the registration form. This will involve submitting essential details such as your name, email, address, and date of birth. Also, during registration, you will create a username and password that you will be using to access your Everygame Casino time and again. Make a first deposit – After setting up your Everygame Casino account, you will be required to make the first deposit using a supported method of payment that appeals to you the most. While making the initial deposit, you must ensure that you deposit at least $20 to qualify for any of the welcome bonuses.

– After setting up your Everygame Casino account, you will be required to make the first deposit using a supported method of payment that appeals to you the most. While making the initial deposit, you must ensure that you deposit at least $20 to qualify for any of the welcome bonuses. Enter the Everygame Casino promo code – While still at the cashier, you will enter the Everygame Casino promo code that corresponds to the welcome bonus that you want to receive.

– While still at the cashier, you will enter the Everygame Casino promo code that corresponds to the welcome bonus that you want to receive. Receive the bonus – Once the initial deposit is confirmed and the correct promo code is applied, Everygame Casino will credit your playing account with the bonus funds.

– Once the initial deposit is confirmed and the correct promo code is applied, Everygame Casino will credit your playing account with the bonus funds. Start playing – With the welcome bonus successfully activated, you can now proceed to explore Everygame Casino’s platform and start playing or wagering.

By carefully following these steps, new users can take full advantage of Everygame Casino’s welcome package. However, to ensure this happens, users must enter the correct promo codes, as wrong entries do not activate the welcome bonuses. To avoid this, be sure to double-check all your entries before submitting them.

More Everygame Casino Promos

In addition to its generous welcome bonuses, Everygame Casino offers a variety of ongoing promotions and special rewards that existing players can take advantage of to make their gaming experience better. With these extra promotions, players get added value to their plays, making their gameplays enhanced and more exciting. Below are some of the most popular promos that are available at Everygame Casino:

Slot of the Month

Every month, Everygame Casino highlights a featured slot game that allows players to earn exclusive free spins and deposit bonuses when playing the selected titles. To participate in this promotion, players must make a qualifying deposit to qualify for the 50% to 125% deposit bonuses and an additional 50 spins.

These bonuses are designed such that a minimum deposit of $20 gets you a 50% deposit match bonus, and a minimum deposit of $50 gets you a 100% deposit match bonus. Finally, a minimum deposit of $100 gets you a 125% deposit match bonus. Also, users must use the promo code “SOMMAR25” to get the bonuses.

$30,000 Wheel of Fortune

The $30,000 Wheel of Fortune is a weekly prize draw by Everygame Casino in which players have a chance to win a share of $30,000 in bonus funds, which is usually given in lots of $1,000 every day. To participate in this promo, all you have to do is play any game at Everygame Casino, and you will be automatically added to the prize pool, where 20 lucky players receive $50 each.

Loyalty Program

Everygame Casino has a loyalty program that rewards its most dedicated players through a tiered loyalty program. With this promotion, players earn comp points every time they place bets on eligible casino games, such as 1 comp point every time they wager $10. These points can be redeemed for bonus credits, so 100 comp points are equivalent to $1.

Everygame Casino Payment Options

Everygame Casino offers a variety of secure and convenient payment methods that work to accommodate the different player preferences in its wide user base. As such, it caters to its conventional users, modern users, and those who prefer the methods between the two extremes, as shown below on the supported payment options. They include:

Debit and Credit Cards

Players at Everygame Casino can fund their accounts using debit and credit cards from any of the major card providers, such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. With this payment option, players can deposit amounts between $20 and $1,000 at no extra cost. In addition to having no fees charged, debit and credit cards have instantaneous deposits, making it possible to start playing immediately.

Cryptocurrencies

Everygame Casino supports crypto transactions for both deposits and withdrawals. This ensures that all transactions are fast and secure and do not have any extra charges in the form of processing fees. The cryptocurrencies that are accepted to transact with the platform include Bitcoin, which supports deposit amounts of between $25 and $2,500; Bitcoin Cash, which has deposit limits of between $10 to $2,500; Lightning Bitcoin, which supports transactions of between $5 and $100 and Litecoin which has deposit limits of between $10 to $2,500.

For withdrawals, players can cash out using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, with limits set between $100 and $2,500 per week. When using any of the mentioned supported cryptocurrencies to withdraw, the payouts are usually processed within 48 hours, making them one of the fastest methods available on the platform.

eWallets

For players who prefer digital wallets, Everygame supports AstroPay, Neosurf, and EzeeWallet. These payment solutions offer flexible deposit amounts, instant processing, and zero transaction fees, making them a convenient alternative for players who are looking for a quick and hassle-free deposit option.

Bank Wire Transfer

For players who prefer conventional banking options, Everygame supports using BetterEFT and Instant Bank Transfer to deposit funds directly into their Everygame Casino from their bank accounts. Making deposits using any of these methods is instant, and no extra fees are charged for the transaction.

On the other hand, when it comes to withdrawals, players can receive their winnings directly to their bank accounts. With this option, players can withdraw any amount between $150 and $2,500 per week and also have to incur a processing fee of $50. It is, however, a slow payment option as payouts can take up to 10 to 15 business days.

Check

Everygame also allows players to withdraw using checks. This gives the players the option to cash out between $150 and $3,000 per week. Withdrawals made using checks incur a $50 processing fee and may take up to 5 business days to be delivered.

Prepaid Cards

For players who prefer prepaid card transactions, Everygame supports Paysafe as a means of depositing funds. Prepaid cards can be purchased at various retail locations, including gas stations and newspaper kiosks. Making deposits with prepaid cards is instant and free of fees, making them a convenient way to fund players’ Everygame Casino accounts.

Person-to-Person Payments

Everygame supports person-to-person transfers, an easy and fast withdrawal option that transfers funds directly between players. This method allows users to withdraw winnings with a minimum amount of $20 and no additional fees. Funds are processed quickly, making it a preferred choice for players who don’t want to use intermediaries in their transactions.

Everygame Casino Promo Code FAQs

How do I enter a promo code on Everygame Casino?

Entering a promo code at Everygame Casino is a simple process that allows players to unlock exclusive bonuses. To apply a promo code, start by logging into your Everygame account and heading to the cashier section.

When making a deposit, you will see a field labeled “Promo Code.” Before finalizing your transaction, enter the correct code for the offer you wish to claim. Once the deposit is successful and the promo code is applied correctly, your bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

What is the minimum age required to claim the Everygame Casino promo code?

To claim the Everygame Casino promo code and participate in real-money gaming, players must be at least 18 years old. However, since gambling laws vary by jurisdiction, it is essential to check the legal gambling age in your region, as some areas may have a higher age requirement.