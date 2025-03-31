Everygame Review

Find all you need to know about Everygame Sportsbook with our comprehensive review of the offshore sportsbook.

Established in 1996 and operating under the Curacao Gaming License, Everygame has stood the test of time as a reliable online betting platform with nearly three decades of experience in the industry. It provides fair play and secure gaming for all its users.

Over the years that it has existed, Everygame has been able to curate its platform so that it caters to a wide user base with diverse preferences in different aspects. The inclusivity is seen from its wide market coverage in terms of the games available, the sports that one can bet on, and the types of bets that can be placed on them.

In addition, Everygame supports using a wide array of payment methods. This ensures that players who prefer conventional payment methods and those who prefer digital payment systems have a means of payment that is convenient to them as they make their deposits and cash their winnings out.

Also, when it comes to its users, Everygame treats everyone especially. As such, it has a bunch of offers and promotions that are up for grabs. With the offers beginning right from the moment a player signs up to use the platform to the period of their usage, Everygame ensures that all its users have an exciting experience as they interact with the different games and wagers available on the platform.

Everygame Pros and Cons

Pros

Established reputation – Everygame has had an established reputation since its establishment in 1996, giving it a strong track record in online gambling.

– Everygame has had an established reputation since its establishment in 1996, giving it a strong track record in online gambling. Diverse banking options – Everygame offers users a wide range of payment options that make it convenient to make deposits and cash out winnings.

– Everygame offers users a wide range of payment options that make it convenient to make deposits and cash out winnings. Wide range of games – Everygame has an extensive library of games, ranging from casino games, including slots, table games, and video poker, to specialty games, which can all be accessed depending on the user’s preference and playing style.

– Everygame has an extensive library of games, ranging from casino games, including slots, table games, and video poker, to specialty games, which can all be accessed depending on the user’s preference and playing style. Fast payouts – Everygame supports quick withdrawal times, which allows its users to receive their winnings shortly after they make the withdrawal request.

Cons

Restricted access in some regions – Due to regulatory restrictions, certain regions and countries have limited access to Everygame’s services.

– Due to regulatory restrictions, certain regions and countries have limited access to Everygame’s services. Higher wagering requirements – Some of the bonuses and promotions available on Everygame come with relatively higher wagering requirements, which may deter casual players from participating.

Everygame Welcome Bonus

Everygame has a program that welcomes all its new users with several welcome bonuses designed to enhance their confidence and gaming experience. The welcome bonuses are structured such that they are given depending on the mode of payment that a new player uses to make their initial deposit.

For instance, Everygame offers players who prefer to use conventional payment methods to make their initial deposit a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $500. To qualify for this welcome bonus, players must deposit using all payment options except the supported cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, players who use the supported cryptocurrencies to make their initial deposits are granted a 100% crypto sign-up bonus that matches the deposit amount made. To qualify for this welcome bonus, new users must make their initial deposit using any cryptocurrency supported for transactions on the platform.

With these welcome bonuses, new players can boost their bankrolls and enjoy a stronger start to their playing journey on the Everygame platform.

Everygame Existing User Promos

In addition to having generous welcome bonuses, Everygame ensures that the excitement introduced with the welcome bonuses is maintained throughout the playing experience. As such, it offers a variety of user promotions that ongoing players can take advantage of as they play and wager on the platform. Below are some of the existing user promotions that are available at Everygame:

3 x Crunch Time Bonus

The 3× Crunch Time Bonus is an offer that Everygame grants to its users, whereby they get three separate bonuses that can be activated during their key moments as they wager or play on the platform. With this bonus, players are guaranteed extra funds to enhance their wagering and playing experience by giving them more chances to secure winnings.

$1,000 Extra for Hoops Parlays

The $1,000 Extra for Hoops Parlays promotion at Everygame offers basketball bettors a fantastic way to earn additional winnings. To qualify for this promotion, players must place a four-fold ‘Game Spread’ parlay with exactly four selections, which ought to be placed before the games begin. As for the qualifying amount, players must make a deposit of at least $15. So, with this promotion, Everygame will credit your account with an extra $50 in bonus funds, which can be increased to 20 times. Also, while live bets, system bets, and teasers do not apply to this promotion, the $1,000 extra for the Hoops Parlays promotion has no rollover requirements.

$5K Hot Hoops Chase

The $5K Hot Hoops Chase promotion at Everygame offers NBA fans the chance to win cash prizes simply by placing qualifying bets throughout the 2024/25 NBA season and climbing up the leaderboard for an opportunity to win a share of the $5,000 prize pool. With this promotion, the player who places the highest total value of qualifying NBA bets during the promotion period will take home the $1,000 top prize. The runner-up will receive $750, while the third-place participant will earn $750. Players finishing in 4th and 5th place will each be rewarded with $500, and those ranking between 6th and 20th place will enjoy a $100 cash boost.

$1K Monthly Live Legend

Everygame offers the $1K Monthly Live Legend promotion, which rewards players who place in-play wagers on the available sports on the platform. For a player to participate in this promotion, all they have to do is place live bets between the 1st and the last day of the month, after which the player who accumulates the highest total profit from their live wagers during that period will take home the $400 top prize. The runner-up will receive $200, while those finishing in 3rd to 10th place will each be rewarded with a $50 cash bonus.

20 x $50 Parlay Free Bets

If you are a player who fancies parlay bets, Everygame offers the 20 × $50 Parlay free Bets promotion, which gives parlay bettors a second chance to win. It does so by rewarding players whose parlays miss by one incorrect wager. As such, players get to enter a draw to win one of the twenty $50 free bets.

$1K Monthly Parlay Prince

Everygame offers the $1K Monthly Parlay Prince promotion, which rewards players who hit big on parlay bets. It works so that each month, the player who achieves the highest net profit from a single parlay bet gets a $1,000 bonus. This promotion also gets better since it does not come with any rollover requirements.

Refer A Friend

Everygame values its community and, as a result, encourages its players to spread the word and, in turn, earn a bonus. It does so through the Refer a Friend program, which enables players to get rewards when their friends join the platform and meet specific requirements, such as making a deposit. With the Refer A Friend promotion at Everygame, both the player and the referred friend get benefits.

Everygame Betting Options

When it comes to the betting options that are available at Everygame, the platform does not disappoint since it provides a betting experience that has been designed to accommodate the different preferences and playing styles that its users may have. Here are the betting options that Everygame users can leverage. They include:

Pre-Match Bets

Everygame offers pre-match betting, which allows players to place their wagers before a game begins. With this betting option, bettors have ample time to research the teams playing, analyze the game’s statistics, and make calculated decisions before the game begins.

In-Play Wagering/ Live Betting

Everygame offers its users the live betting option, which allows players to place bets while a game is still in progress. This option allows players to better respond to real-time events and adjust their bets accordingly.

Halftime Betting

The halftime betting option, available on Everygame, focuses on the second half of a game. As such, players can place their bets based on the first half’s performance.

Money Line

This is a betting option whereby bettors get to pick the winner of a game outright. It is one of the simplest and most popular betting options owing to its simplicity, which allows news users to place bets.

Point Spreads

The point spread betting option available at Everygame involves a player placing a wager on the margin of victory between the two playing teams rather than outright picking the winner. To qualify for a win, a player’s selected team must win by a specific number of points, and vice versa.

Props

Prop bets are betting options that focus on specific events within a game. They usually offer an array of bets, as bettors can wager on player performances and team statistics, among other events.

Parlays

Parlays are a betting option that combines multiple bets into one single bet. By doing so, parlay bets have higher risks, which potentially tag along with higher potential payouts. This is so because all the multiple bets selected in the parlay must win for the bet to succeed.

Futures

Futures bets are a betting option that predicts outcomes that will be decided in the long term. This includes bets on events such as championship winners, season MVPs, or total team wins.

Everygame Available Sports

Everygame Sportsbook offers a broad selection of sports, which ensures that there is something for every bettor. In light of that, below is the list of sports that are available on Everygame:

Soccer

Tennis

Basketball

Ice Hockey

Golf

American Football

Aussie Rules

Baseball

Boxing/UFC

Cricket

Darts

Esports

Handball

Horse Racing

Motorsports

Snooker

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Everygame Mobile Betting

Everygame provides a flexible betting experience that caters to all types of bettors by offering them an opportunity to wager on the go. It does this by having a platform that is fully optimized for mobile use so that players can access the platform using their smartphones or tablets.

With the mobile compatibility provision, players can perform all the essential actions that can be performed when using a computer. So, players can register for an account, make deposits, place bets, and even cash out their winnings using a mobile phone.

The mobile platform that Everygame provides has smooth navigation, ensuring that bettors can easily browse the markets, access the various promotions available, and manage their accounts with minimal effort. Therefore, whether you use an Android or iOS device, the mobile platform promises a seamless experience.

Everygame Banking Options

Everygame provides various payment methods to ensure smooth and secure transactions for its players. With options catering to both traditional banking users and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, players have a wide range of choices from which they can pick. Below are the banking options available at Everygame:

Deposits

Debit and Credit Cards

Bettors using Everygame can make deposits using debit and credit cards from major card providers such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. These cards allow players to make instant deposits, which allows them to start wagering without any delays. Players can make deposits of any amount between $20 and $1,000 at no extra costs.

Cryptocurrencies

For players who prefer to use cryptocurrencies, Everygame supports their use as a means of depositing funds into their betting accounts. Below are some of the accepted cryptocurrencies that can be used to make deposits on Everygame, together with their transaction limits:

Bitcoin can be used to make deposits of between $25 and $2,500

Bitcoin Cash can be used to make deposits of between $10 and $2,500

Lightning Bitcoin can be used to make deposits of between $5 and $100

Litecoin can be used to make deposits of between $10 and $2,500

Cryptocurrencies are a go-to option for many players and bettors because their transactions are processed much faster and have zero transaction fees.

eWallets

Everygame supports the use of eWallets to make deposits to their platform. As such, eWallets that can be used include AstroPay, Neosurf, and EzeeWallet, all offering flexible deposit amounts. On the transacting limits, Astropay supports deposits of between $10 and $2,500; Neosurf supports deposits of between ZAR100 and ZAR5,000, and EzeeWallet payments of between €10 and €2,500. Their advantage is that they do not charge any processing fees for the transactions.

Bank Wire Transfer

For players who prefer to deposit money into their Everygame accounts using traditional banking methods, Everygame supports direct transfers through BetterEFT, which can handle transactions between ZAR50 and ZAR20,000, and Instant Bank Transfer, which can handle transactions between €25 and €1,000. Both of these options are convenient and do not charge processing fees.

Prepaid Cards

Players and bettors also have the option of using prepaid cards such as Paysafe to make instant deposits at no extra cost. With these cards, bettors can conveniently make deposit transactions of between €5 and €300 and start betting immediately.

Withdrawals

Cryptocurrencies

Crypto enthusiasts can use cryptocurrencies to cash out their winnings from the platform. As such, below are the supported cryptocurrencies that can be used to withdraw funds, together with their transaction limits:

Bitcoin supports withdrawals of between $100 and $2,500 per week

Bitcoin Cash supports Withdrawals of between $100 and $2,500 per week

Litecoin supports Withdrawals of between $100 and $2,500 per week

When using cryptocurrencies to withdraw winnings, players can expect to get their withdrawn amounts within 48 hours. Also, using cryptocurrencies does not attract any withdrawal charges.

Bank Wire Transfer

For those preferring direct bank transfers, Everygame supports using Bank Wire Transfers to withdraw between $150 and $2,500 weekly. However, this method incurs a $50 fee and requires 10 to 15 business days for processing before players can receive their funds.

Check

Everygame allows withdrawals via Checks, as it offers payout limits that range from $150 to $3,000 per week. However, players must pay a $50 fee and wait up to 5 business days for the funds to be delivered when using checks to withdraw winnings.

Person-to-Person

For a fast and convenient alternative, players can opt for Person-to-Person transactions, which allow bettors to make transactions among themselves. With a minimum withdrawal limit of $20, this method of withdrawing funds from Everygame is quick and cost-effective, with no additional fees.

Everygame Customer Support

Everygame offers a reliable and comprehensive customer support system to ensure players receive assistance whenever needed. For this reason, Everygame provides multiple channels bettors can use to contact their support team. They include:

Email – Everygame has an email address at [email protected], where concerns can be raised. This is usually used by users whose inquiries require extensive explanation and are not urgent.

– Everygame has an email address at [email protected], where concerns can be raised. This is usually used by users whose inquiries require extensive explanation and are not urgent. Live Chat – Everygame offers a live chat option that allows players to connect with the customer support team in real-time. This option is often used to resolve urgent queries.

Final Verdict – Everygame

In online gaming, Everygame stands out from the rest of the platforms as it is well-rounded. This can be seen from its combination of experience, variety, and reliability, which has been achieved since 1996.

In addition, Everygame takes pride in being generous when it comes to bonuses and promotions that it offers to its users. These begin right from the moment a user creates their playing account with the welcome bonuses and then proceed to the wide selection of promotions that existing users can use. All these bonuses give players incentives to keep playing, as the experience is not only rewarding but also exciting.

Beyond the offers, Everygame also impresses with its diverse market coverage, which provides a variety of sports to wager on and a comprehensive collection of betting options that ensure that the needs of different players are met.

All these, coupled with the provision of mobile compatibility and a vast number of payment options, make Everygame an online gaming platform that has everything a bettor would need, easily making it the best wagering platform.

FAQs

Is Everygame legit?

Yes, Everygame is a legitimate online betting platform that has been operating since 1996. It holds a Curacao gaming license, ensuring it adheres to regulatory standards for fair play and security. With a long-standing presence in the industry and a track record of providing reliable services, Everygame has established itself as a trusted option for online bettors.

Is Everygame legal to use in the United States?

While Everygame is accessible to players in the United States, online gambling laws can vary by state. Since Everygame operates under a Curacao license, it is considered an offshore platform, which allows U.S. players to join and place bets legally in regions where offshore betting is permitted.

How do I withdraw money from Everygame?

Withdrawing funds from Everygame is straightforward. Players can choose from several withdrawal options, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, bank wire transfers, checks, and person-to-person payments. Each method has specific limits and processing times, so players should select the option that best suits their preferences.

How long does it take for Everygame to pay out?

The payout time at Everygame varies depending on the chosen withdrawal method. Cryptocurrency withdrawals are typically processed within 48 hours; Bank wire transfers take 10 to 15 business days; check payments are usually processed within five business days, and person-to-person transfers provide a quicker alternative as withdrawals are instant.