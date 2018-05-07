Indian Teen Left Fighting For Her life After Being Raped & Set Ablaze

An Indian girl is fighting for her life after being raped, doused in kerosene and set ablaze in the state of Jharkhand.



The horrific incident happened on Friday just days after another teenager was burned to death in the same state.

The continuing incidents of brutal violence and sexual assaults against girls have drawn widespread protests across India.

Al Jazeera reports: The 16-year-old suffered first-degree burns to 70 percent of her body after being set on fire in a village in the Pakur district of Jharkhand on Friday, police said.

She is being treated at a hospital in Berhampur, West Bengal, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

District police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect, the Times said.

This is the second such attack on a minor in the eastern state in the past week.

The murder in Chatra district of another 16-year-old girl, who was burned alive in her home on Friday, led to the arrests of at least 15 people.

According to her family members, the eighth-grade student was abducted from her cousin’s home and gang raped on Thursday night.

The main suspect in her murder was allegedly angered by a village council decision that he should do 100 sit-ups and pay a fine of Rs 50,000 ($750) for raping the girl the night before.

He also attacked the girl’s parents and set their home on fire with the teenager inside.

A special investigation team is probing that case, according to a senior police officer.

More than 40,000 rape cases are reported in India every year.