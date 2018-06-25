James Comey ‘Threatens’ To Revoke US Citizenship And Move To Canada

Former FBI Director James Comey told an Irish audience on Friday that he is “disgusted” and “horrified” by the United States and “ashamed” he is American — and that he yearns to tell people he is Canadian.

Mr. Comey was speaking in Dublin, Ireland to promote his book, ironically titled “A Higher Loyalty” (loyalty to what?) when he made the comments, according to the Irish Times, which first reported the story.

“I am ashamed of the way my country has acted… I am disgusted, I am horrified, I am embarrassed, I am ashamed,” Mr. Comey told the audience during an expansive interview lasting more than an hour, before suggesting he plans to move to Canada.

The former FBI Director blasted the United States and, in particular, President Trump for a variety of the administration’s policies, including the Obama-era policy of placing immigrant children in holding centers away from their parents. President Trump ended this week with an executive order outlawing the practice.

Later Mr. Comey said in an interview that he and his wife yearn to tell people they are Canadian citizens.

“My wife and I were joking, not really joking; we wanted to tell the people on the customs line coming here that we were Canadian,” he said. “And we were joking but its funny because it reveals a truth: I’m ashamed.”

Mr. Comey also defended his handling of the Clinton email investigation, which recently came under scrutiny by the Justice Department’s inspector general. The inspector general concluded the fired FBI director was “insubordinate” and “deviated from standard practices” during the probe.

Since before the presidential primaries even began, the idea of a Donald Trump presidency made some celebrities threaten to leave the country if it happened. Star names such as Barbra Streisand, Miley Cyrus, George Clooney and Amy Schumer all “promised” to leave the United States for Canada if Trump was elected. Of course none of them followed through on their promise — to the dismay of many Americans who demanded they “pack their bags” and scram.

However is James Comey’s “threat” to leave the US actually a move to evade prosecution as the noose continues to tighten around his neck in the United States?

Canada has an extradition agreement with the United States, and would be expected to hand over a fugitive from justice to federal prosecutors, especially a fugitive with a profile like the former FBI Director. The Canadian government has only refused five extradition requests from any nation since 1999, and has accepted all requests from the United States.