Jim Carrey: Trump Is Causing Civil War In America

Anti-Trump actor Jim Carrey has accused the President of inciting civil war in America, despite his own history of inciting violence against Trump in the past.

“Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to,” Jim Carrey tweeted on Sunday.

https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

Breitbart.com reports: This comes after Carrey recently depicted President Trump being burned at the stake.

In March, Carrey tweeted another one of his drawings, this time depicting Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., being pierced by an elephant’s tusks.

Carrey is far from the only Hollywood celebrity fantasizing about violence toward President Trump.

Last year, Kathy Griffin made headlines for “beheading” President Trump in a bloody replica photo.

Griffin initially apologized following uproar, but then took back her apology. Her social media presence is filled with anti-Trump rhetoric, and she recently compared members of the Trump administration to “despicable Nazis.”

Following ICE’s deportation of 95-year-old Jakiw Palij, a Nazi collaborator, Griffin tweeted, “If ICE is in the business of removing despicable Nazis can they please head over to the White House?”

If ICE is in the business of removing despicable Nazis can they please head over to the White House? https://t.co/FDEFDoTPqw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

After Trump’s Inauguration, pop star Madonna said that she had thought about “blowing up the White House.”

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” she said.

Actor Robert De Niro also said that he wanted to punch Trump in the face in 2016.

“He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullsh*t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” De Niro said.

“He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face,” he added.