John McAfee: ‘New World Order’ Tried To Kill Me

Internet security guru John McAfee claims he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by the ‘New World Order’ this week.

Following his disappearance a few days ago, McAfee reappeared on Twitter on Friday to confirm rumors that CIA operatives had tried to poison him.

“I apologize for my three day absence but I was unconscious for two days at the Vidant Medical Center in North Carolina and just woke up,” he wrote. “My enemies maged [sic] to spike something that I ingested. However, I am more difficult to kill than anyone can possibly imagine. I am back.”

The attempt on his life comes one year after McAfee warned that CIA agents would attempt to silence him for speaking out against their rogue organization and exposing the phoney Russia witch-hunt.

Newsweek.com reports: The antivirus software pioneer turned cryptocurrency enthusiast also posted two photos showing himself in the hospital.

And for those who did this – You will soon understand the true meaning of wrath. I know exactly who you are. Youh had better be gone. pic.twitter.com/URgz5BtMLF — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 22, 2018

McAfee gave no further details. On Tuesday, however, he wrote on Twitter that he would no longer be working with cryptocurrency ICOs or recommending them, “due to SEC threats.”

“Due to SEC threats, I am no longer working with ICOs nor am I recommending them, and those doing ICOs can all look forward to arrest,” he wrote. “It is unjust but it is reality. I am writing an article on an equivalent alternative to ICOs which the SEC cannot touch. Please have Patience.”