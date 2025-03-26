Find out everything you need to know about one of the top offshore casinos in the United States with our Las Atlantis Casino review.

Established in 2020, Las Atlantis Casino is a relatively new face in the online gambling scene. The casino is licensed and operates under the Curacao eGaming license, making it a safe and legitimate option. Like most new entrants in the gaming scene, Las Atlantis offers high-definition graphics, a fresh, user-friendly interface, and exceptional gaming options.

The casino features an ocean theme against a blue backdrop, making the homepage stunning and approachable. You will also have an easy time navigating through the games, as they are categorized and arranged well. A drop-down menu on your left with different gaming, banking, and customer support options.

Regarding gaming, Las Atlantis offers a thrilling and immersive experience with its huge list of casino games. These range from classics to modern high-tech games powered by renowned game providers. Moreover, being a licensed casino guarantees fair play and superior gaming features.

While there is no specific mobile app for Las Atlantis Casino that can be downloaded, you can enjoy all the games from your mobile browser. The website has a layout suitable for smaller displays. Read more on this Las Atlantis Casino review and discover what bonus offers you can claim, what the gaming options are, and much more.

Las Atlantis Casino Pros and Cons

Pros

User-friendly interface : Las Atlantis Casino provides an easy-to-use interface that suits new players and newbies in the online casino space.

: Las Atlantis Casino provides an easy-to-use interface that suits new players and newbies in the online casino space. Varied games: There is a generous number of games to choose from, including slots, table games, and live casino games.

There is a generous number of games to choose from, including slots, table games, and live casino games. Crypto betting options: Crypto users can place wagers using a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, and claim offers tailored to them.

Crypto users can place wagers using a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, and claim offers tailored to them. Reliable customer support: Las Atlantis features a live chat that replies instantly to player queries.

Cons

Limited promotions: The casino lacks offers staples in most online casinos, such as cashback promos, loyalty programs, and VIP benefits.

The casino lacks offers staples in most online casinos, such as cashback promos, loyalty programs, and VIP benefits. Limited video poker titles: Only 26 titles are available, which is limited compared to other casinos.

Las Atlantis Casino Welcome Bonuses

Like most casinos, Las Atlantis Casino offers new players a welcome package. In this case, new players get a welcome bonus worth up to $9,500. The perk is offered to players who have registered and fully verified their account details. As usual, specific T&Cs must be fulfilled to render the bonus valid.

For starters, there is a 40x wagering requirement for the deposit and bonus amount. The offer is valid for the first deposits made using Neosurf. The minimum deposit needed is $10 and $20 worth of BTC, ETH, Flexepin, DOGE, and XRP. You can wager your favorite video slots, Keno, Scratch cards, board games, and card games. The maximum payout for this offer is capped at 30 times the deposit.

Existing Customer Promotions

Besides rewarding newly registered players, existing players also get a chance to enjoy constant promotions. These perks and offers help players increase their bankroll and, therefore, wager even more. Available offers are:

New Game Promos

With new entrants in the gaming catalogue every once in a while, existing players can expect to receive constant offers exclusive to these games. These include match-up deposit offers and free spins. Needless to say, there are wagering requirements to fulfill to claim your winnings. For most offers across the section, the minimum deposit is $10 or $20 for crypto users, while the playthrough requirement is 40x. At the time of writing, this section had offers on Stars Kittyzens, Caribbean Islands, and Juicy wins.

Special Bonuses

As the name implies, this section contains special offers on different card games and slots. These include free spins and match deposit bonuses, which must be wagered on specific games listed under each bonus. The exact terms and conditions listed in the new games section apply here, too.

Banking Options at Las Atlantis Casino

Regarding deposits and withdrawals, Las Atlantis offers speed, safety, and variety. All the methods listed use SSL-encryption, ensuring that your transactions are safe from hackers. Currencies accepted include USD, AUD, CAD, and EUR. From the cashier section in your account, you can opt for a method based on processing time and ease of use. Below is an up-to-date list;

Debit and credit cards

Las Atlantis allows players to deposit using Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Amex, and American Express. For deposits, transactions are instant, while withdrawals take even 3 working days. The amount you can deposit ranges from $30 to $1,000, while withdrawals are capped at $2,500.

Cryptocurrencies

As a top crypto casino, you can use a wide selection of cryptocurrencies. As usual, Bitcoin tops the list, followed by other top coins such as Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin. Deposit transactions take up to 15 minutes, while payouts take up to 3 business days. However, note that crypto withdrawals are available in Bitcoin only. In case of any hitches while using crypto to pay, a detailed guide is included.

Flexepin

This is a pre-paid cash voucher that allows you to deposit at an online casino. Flexepin is an instant deposit method that provides safety and anonymity. At Las Atlantis Casino, you can deposit up to $500 and as low as $20.

Bankwire

This is inarguably one of the most common payout methods available. Bank wire transfers are safe and convenient, and your funds are wired to your preferred bank. However, bank wire transfers could take up to 5 business days, and the maximum payout allowed is $2,500.

E-wallets

E-wallets are fast, secure, and convenient for deposits and withdrawals. Las Atlantis allows players to use two of the most popular methods: PayPal and Neosurf. For players with well-verified accounts from these providers, transactions are instant once funds are disbursed.

Las Atlantis Casino Games Selection

Las Atlantis undoubtedly takes the thrill of online casino games to new levels. Whether a novice or a seasoned player, you will be spoilt for choice. The gaming lobby is home to endless slots, table games, a live casino section, and video poker. There is also a section for specialty games unique to Las Atlantis Casino, such as Keno, Bingo, and virtual racebooks. Here are more details.

Game Providers

Several game providers contribute to the games list on Las Atlantis. These providers provide and maintain the games, ensuring correct working mechanics. Rival Gaming and Real Time Gaming are two of the most significant contributors to Las Atlantis. The two companies are renowned and have built a good reputation in the gaming industry. Other providers include B Gaming, Spade Gaming, Nebula, and others.

Table Games

Las Atlantis offers Vegas-style table games. The casino features more than 70 games, impeccable for a new casino. Table games include classics such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, which have been staples in traditional casinos for decades. Unlike slots, which offer effortless fun, table games require strategy and a certain skill level.

Las Atlantis gives you the option to choose different variations of the games to test out different strategies and skill levels. The betting range is also fair enough to accommodate high rollers and casual gamblers.

Slot Games

Slots are synonymous with online casinos, and Las Atlantis knows this all too well. The casino section features hundreds of titles featuring stunning graphics, captivating storytelling, and different playing mechanics. You can opt for 3-reel, 5-reel, and progressive jackpot slots, depending on your preference and skill level. To keep tabs on the latest and popular games, the casino features a separate section where you can choose popular or recently added titles. Some fantastic titles to look out for include Gorilla, Pearl Paradise, Ramen Riches, and much more.

Poker

As a poker and gaming fan, Video poker combines two of your favorites—traditional poker and slot machines. Las Atlantis offers a vast selection that will let you test out your skills. Variations such as Jack or Better Poker, Caribbean Poker, and Deuces Wild Multi-hand are a few examples of what to expect. There are also different betting options to keep you entertained.

Live Casino Games

For players seeking the buzz of a real casino without the hustle and bustle involved, Las Atlantis has you covered. The live casino section offers an average number of games that include live blackjack, live baccarat, live roulette, and a couple of lottery games. The games are carefully curated and feature pro-live dealers who make live gaming authentic.

Jackpot Games

Las Atlantis Casino features a section for jackpot games where players stand to win substantial cash prizes. To access these games easily, click the Jackpot tab, and a list of all jackpot titles will appear. When writing, the casino had more than 50 games with progressive and mega jackpot prizes. Titles to look out for include Rags to Witches Jackpot, A Night in Paris Jackpot, Tycoon’s Plus Jackpot, The Slotfather Jack, and many more.

Customer Support Options

There are different channels you can use to reach out to the customer care team. These include;

Live chat

The convenience of live chats is unmatched and proves how reliable a casino is. Las Atlantis has a live chat section with very professional and knowledgeable attendants. To access this feature, click the bottom right chat icon and ask your queries.

Email Address

This is also another channel to use for assistance. The casino’s official help address is [email protected]. Although emails can be a slower solution, Las Atlantis typically replies within 24 hours, which is the industry standard.

Phone number

Like the live chat, phone calls are reliable and offer immediate help. To contact the team, use tel:+18553138974 and tel:+611800775026.

FAQ Section

At the bottom of the website, there is a link to the FAQ section. Unlike most casinos, which feature fewer details in this section, Las Atlantis has covered many questions that will help you. These range from deposits to payouts, bonuses, and account registration.

Final Verdict – Las Atlantis Casino

Whether you are looking to pass the time by spinning some reels or playing for real money, Las Atlantis has you covered. From the wide selection of casino games to its reliable customer support, you are guaranteed an immersive gaming experience.

Additionally, you can significantly increase your bankroll from the promo section. Be on the lookout for new games; Las Atlantis might have some free spins for you to claim. Moreover, you can begin playing on the demo version before you play for real money. Sign up today, choose your preferred game from the endless list in the gaming lobby, and begin wagering.

FAQs

Is Las Atlantis Casino legit?

Yes, the casino is licensed and operates under the Curacao eGaming License. The casino is also owned by Infinity Media, which operates several other online casinos.

What is the minimum deposit at Las Atlantis Casino?

The minimum deposit for e-wallets is $10. For credit cards, crypto, and Flexepin, it is $30, $20, and $30, respectively.

What is the welcome bonus at Las Atlantis Casino?

Las Atlantis Casino offers a 100% deposit bonus of up to $9,500. A deposit offer matches up to 100% of the amount you load in your casino account. However, note that you need to follow through with all the terms and conditions to claim the offer.

How long does Las Atlantis withdrawal take?

Withdrawals depend on the preferred banking option. Payout options such as e-wallets are instant, whereas cryptocurrencies, bank wires, and debit/credit cards take 1-5 business days.