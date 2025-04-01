Las Atlantis Casino is an exciting online gambling platform that brings a touch of mystery and adventure to the world of online gaming. Inspired by the mythical lost city, the platform offers a visually appealing theme that resembles the underwater world. As such, it boasts immersive graphics and a user-friendly interface that makes maneuvering around it a walk in the park.

This casino offers a wide game selection. Whether you are a fan of slots, table games, or specialty titles, among other games, the platform has you covered. The wide game variety, coupled with the intuitive interface, makes Las Atlantis a go-to platform for players of all experience levels, from newbies to seasoned players.

Another Las Atlantis Casino standout feature is its generous welcome offer, which gives new players a strong start to their online gaming journey. Upon registration for an account, new players get a welcome bonus of up to $9,500. However, to claim this offer, new players must use a specific bonus code that makes it available.

In this article, we will provide a comprehensive review of the Las Atlantis Casino welcome bonus, the process of claiming the bonuses, the variety of bonuses available on the platform, and the modes of payment that can be used to fund and cash out winnings.

Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Code Welcome Bonus

Las Atlantis Casino greets new players with an impressive welcome bonus offer that gives them a substantive boost to their bankroll as they start playing on the platform. The welcome bonus package gives new players bonus funds that can be as high as $9,500.

This bonus is spread across the first five deposits. The first deposit has a maximum bonus of up to $2,500; the second and third deposits each have a maximum bonus of $2,000, and the fourth and fifth deposits each have a maximum bonus of $1,500. This structure gives players multiple chances to win while still exploring the extensive game library that the platform offers.

To get this welcome bonus, players must meet a couple of requirements. First, you must be a new player signing up to use the platform for the first time. In addition, players must use the bonus code “LASATLANTIS” as they make their deposits to ensure that the welcome bonus is activated. Also, players must adhere to the wagering requirements that include the welcome bonus to make the most out of it.

How to Claim Your Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Code

Getting started with Las Atlantis Casino’s welcome bonus is a simple process. It ensures that all users, especially the new ones, can claim and utilize their welcome bonus without hassle. Regardless of the payment method used, Las Atlantis Casino grants players a seamless sign-up experience. Below are the steps to follow to register, claim your welcome bonus, and utilize it:

Visit the Las Atlantis Casino website – You will begin by visiting the official Las Atlantis Casino website, where you will initiate the registration process and gain access to the platform’s full range of games and available promotions.

– You will begin by visiting the official Las Atlantis Casino website, where you will initiate the registration process and gain access to the platform’s full range of games and available promotions. Sign up for an account – On the website, you will click on the “Sign Up” button, which will redirect you to the registration interface. There, you will fill out the registration form by submitting details such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, among others. You will also create a unique username and password that you will be using to access your account.

– On the website, you will click on the “Sign Up” button, which will redirect you to the registration interface. There, you will fill out the registration form by submitting details such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, among others. You will also create a unique username and password that you will be using to access your account. Make your initial deposit – After successfully setting up your account, you will proceed to the cashier section to fund your playing account using a supported mode of payment that is most convenient for you. While at it, meet the minimum deposit requirement to qualify for the welcome bonus.

– After successfully setting up your account, you will proceed to the cashier section to fund your playing account using a supported mode of payment that is most convenient for you. While at it, meet the minimum deposit requirement to qualify for the welcome bonus. Enter the bonus code – Before you finalize your deposit, you will enter the Las Atlantis Casino welcome bonus code “LASATLANTIS” in the designated field to activate the bonus.

– Before you finalize your deposit, you will enter the Las Atlantis Casino welcome bonus code “LASATLANTIS” in the designated field to activate the bonus. Receive your bonus – Once your deposit is processed and the correct bonus code is applied, Las Atlantis Casino will credit your account with the corresponding bonus amount.

– Once your deposit is processed and the correct bonus code is applied, Las Atlantis Casino will credit your account with the corresponding bonus amount. Start playing – With your bonus funds, you can dive into Las Atlantis Casino’s gaming catalog and explore the available games.

Following the above steps ensures that you make the most of the welcome bonus that Las Atlantis Casino offers. However, you must ensure that you enter the correct bonus code to avoid missing out on any benefits that come with it. The same applies to the personal and financial information you submit during registration.

More Las Atlantis Casino Promos

Once you have signed up and claimed the $9,500 welcome bonus, the reward spree does not end there since Las Atlantis Casino offers a variety of ongoing bonuses and promotions. These promotions are up for grabs by existing users and work to ensure that they receive exciting incentives as they play, adding more value to their play. Below are some bonuses and promotions existing users can use to enhance their playing experience. They include:

Up to $1,650 on Slots + Cards

This promotion provides a match bonus of up to $1,650, which can be used on both slots and card games available on the platform. To claim this offer, players must make a qualifying deposit of a certain amount and enter the required bonus code at the cashier. The beauty of this bonus is that it is tiered depending on the deposit you make.

It works as follows: a $10 deposit with Neosurf, a $20 deposit with BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, or USDT, or a $30 deposit with a credit card qualifies for a bonus of up to $1,200. Higher deposits unlock even greater rewards, with a $50 deposit increasing the maximum bonus to $1,300, a $75 deposit boosting it to $1,400, and a $100 deposit raising it to $1,500. Players who deposit $150 or more can claim the highest bonus of up to $1,650.

Up to $1,600 Slots Bonus

For slot enthusiasts, Las Atlantis Casino offers a promotion that grants players bonus funds of up to $1,600 exclusively for slot games on the platform. To get this bonus, players must make deposits, which in turn determine the amount of the bonus.

For instance, a $10 deposit with Neosurf or a $20 deposit with BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, or USDT or $30 with a credit card grants a 110% deposit match bonus; a $50 deposit with any payment method raises the bonus to 120%; depositing $75 increases the bonus amount to 130%; $100 qualifies for a 140% deposit match bonus match and the highest available match bonus is 160% for deposits of $150 or more, which comes with an additional 20% boost for Neosurf and Bitcoin deposits.

The bonus funds from this promotion can be used to select slot games, providing extended playtime with additional opportunities.

170 Spins on Dragon Flame

Las Atlantis Casino offers players an exciting opportunity to explore one of its games – Dragon Flame – with a rewarding free spins promotion. By simply making a qualifying deposit, players can unlock up to 170 free spins that can be utilized in the game. This promotion is structured in such a way that it rewards players relative to the amount that they deposit.

In light of that, a $30 deposit grants 70 free spins, a $40 deposit boosts the reward to 100 spins, a $60 deposit unlocks 135 spins, and those who go all in with a $100 deposit receive the full 170 free spins. In addition to the free spins, Las Atlantis offers an extra 15 free spins for players who deposit using Bitcoin or Neosurf.

New Game Promo

Las Atlantis regularly introduces new games, and to celebrate them, they offer special bonus promotions on these fresh releases. These promotions can come in the form of deposit match bonuses, free spins, or a combination of both. This allows players to try out the latest additions to the casino without spending extra money. One such promotion is the 120 spins that are offered on Undersea Treasure and are awarded to players who meet the wagering requirements of the bonus, such as minimum deposit amounts and rollovers.

Las Atlantis Casino Payment Options

To ensure that players get a seamless payment process, Las Atlantis Casino offers a variety of payment options. These ensure that players of different preferences can get a method that they can conveniently use to make deposits as well as withdrawals from the platform. Below are some of the payment options that are available at Las Atlantis Casino:

Debit and Credit Cards

Players at Las Atlantis Casino can use debit and credit cards to conduct deposit and withdrawal transactions on the platform. Las Atlantis accepts cards from providers such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, among others. While using any of these cards, players can make deposits of between $30 and $1,000 and enjoy instant deposits. On the other hand, withdrawal transactions are supported for cash-out amounts of between $150 and $2,500, with approval times of 3 to 4 business days.

Vouchers (Flexepin)

Las Atlantis Casino supports the use of vouchers as a means of depositing funds to their platform. Flexepin is a supported voucher, which provides an easy alternative for deposits. Using them to make deposits allows players to start playing as soon as they make their deposit, since they process instantly. Also, regarding the transaction amounts, Flexepin has a flexible range of $20 as the minimum deposit amount and $500 as the maximum amount. Another advantage of using Flexepin as a mode of deposit is the fact that players don’t have to submit a lot of their financial information.

Cryptocurrencies

Las Atlantis supports a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, Solana, Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin and BNB. With any of these cryptocurrencies, players can make deposits of at least $20, except for USDT, which has a minimum deposit of $40. Regarding the processing times for deposits, cryptocurrencies can take 15 minutes before transactions are reflected. Regarding withdrawals, only Bitcoin can be used, and it has transaction limits of between $150 and $2,500. However, VIP players who use Bitcoin to withdraw can access higher maximum withdrawal payouts. Withdrawals made using Bitcoin have a processing period of between 1 and 3 days.

Bank Wire

For players who still prefer conventional banking options, Las Atlantis Casino offers the bank wire option, which can only be used to withdraw funds. By using the bank wire alternative, users can make withdrawals of any amount between $150 and $2,500 per request. This method is, however, the slowest of the withdrawal methods, as transactions have an approval time that can take as long as 5 business days.

Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Code FAQs

How do I enter a bonus code on Las Atlantis Casino?

Entering a bonus code at Las Atlantis Casino is simple. When making a deposit, navigate to the cashier section, select your preferred payment method, and enter the promo code in the designated field before finalizing your transaction. Once the deposit is confirmed, the bonus funds or free spins associated with the code will be credited to your account.

What is the minimum age required to claim the Las Atlantis Casino Bonus code?

To claim any Las Atlantis Casino bonus, players must be at least 18 years old. This age requirement ensures compliance with the casino’s terms and conditions and applicable gambling regulations. Players must also complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process to activate promotions and withdraw winnings.