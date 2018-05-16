Pentagon Can’t Account For $21 Trillion, Sparking Fears Of ‘New 9/11’

The Pentagon cannot account for $21 trillion dollars according to a new Department of Defense Inspector General’s report – raising alarm bells not just because of the obvious lack of accountability and oversight, but because the last time the Pentagon “could not account” for an enormous sum of money, 9/11 happened.

Donald Rumsfeld was due to testify about a missing $2.3 trillion before Congress on September 13 2001, however the case was put on hold after the events of September 11.

The paper trail was destroyed when one side of the Pentagon was blown up, and the case of the missing $2.3 trillion was brushed under the rubble.

The new case of the missing trillions, and the dangerous political agenda of the Deep State in 2016, has left many commentators fearing that “something big is about to happen again.”

Let’s stop and take a second to conceive how much $21 trillion is (which you can’t because our brains short-circuit when dealing with such ridiculously huge numbers, but let’s try anyway).

1. The amount of money supposedly in the whole stock market is $30 trillion.

2. The GDP of the United States is $18.6 trillion.

3. Picture a stack of money. Now imagine that that stack of dollars is all $1,000 bills. Each bill says “$1,000” on it. How high do you imagine that stack of dollars would be if it were $1 trillion. It would be 63 miles high.

21 trillion dollars sounds completely implausible — but it’s not. The 21 trillion number comes from directly from the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General—the OIG. Though, as Forbes (the only mainstream outlet to report on the case) pointed out, “after Mark Skidmore began inquiring about OIG-reported unsubstantiated adjustments, the OIG’s webpage, which documented, albeit in a highly incomplete manner, these unsupported “accounting adjustments,” was mysteriously taken down.”

Truthdig reports: Luckily, people had already made copies of the OIG report, which—for now—you can view here.

Here’s something else important from that Forbes article—which is one of the only mainstream media articles you can find on the largest theft in American history:

Given that the entire Army budget in fiscal year 2015 was $120 billion, unsupported adjustments were 54 times the level of spending authorized by Congress.

That’s right. The expenses with no explanation were 54 times the actual budget allotted by Congress. Well, it’s good to see Congress is doing 1/54th of its job of overseeing military spending (that’s actually more than I thought Congress was doing). This would seem to mean that 98 percent of every dollar spent by the Army in 2015 was unconstitutional.

So, pray tell, what did the OIG say caused all this unaccounted-for spending that makes Jeff Bezos’ net worth look like that of a guy jingling a tin can on the street corner?

“[The July 2016 inspector general] report indicates that unsupported adjustments are the result of the Defense Department’s ‘failure to correct system deficiencies.’ ”

They blame trillions of dollars of mysterious spending on a “failure to correct system deficiencies”? That’s like me saying I had sex with 100,000 wild hairless aardvarks because I wasn’t looking where I was walking.

Twenty-one trillion dollars.

Say it slowly to yourself.

At the end of the day, there are no justifiable explanations for this amount of unaccounted-for, unconstitutional spending. Right now, the Pentagon is being audited for the first time ever, and it’s taking 2,400 auditors to do it. I’m not holding my breath that they’ll actually be allowed to get to the bottom of this.

Per Daily Sheeple: Everyone knows that the US military has the largest budget on the planet. It’s so large in fact, that it could pay for China’s military budget 3 times over.

Which has to make you wonder, where does all of that money go? You may think that question has an obvious answer, since we are aware of most of the military’s weapon systems, personnel numbers, and equipment.

In reality, we don’t know. And when I say we, I mean even our own government doesn’t really know. In response to Congressional demands that the Pentagon provide a comprehensive audit of their finances for the first time, a Department of Defense Inspector General’s report was published last week. It revealed that the Pentagon could not provide documentation pertaining to $6.5 trillion in transactions.

On top of that, the report showed that the Pentagon “did not document or support why the Defense Departmental Reporting System . . . removed at least 16,513 of 1.3 million records during Q3 FY 2015. As a result, the data used to prepare the FY 2015 AGF third quarter and year-end financial statements were unreliable and lacked an adequate audit trail.” Sounds like the Pentagon is deliberately hiding some of their expenses, doesn’t it?

Which wouldn’t come as a surprise, since the Pentagon has been ignoring a federal law passed 20 years ago, which mandates regular audits for all government agencies. In that time, they’ve never once provided a good explanation for where their our money is spent. Is this money being burned up in fraud and waste, or are they spending it on clandestine activities that would outrage the American people? Since they never get in trouble for ignoring our auditing laws, we’ll probably never know.