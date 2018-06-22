Pope Francis: US Must Open Borders To ‘As Many Migrants As Possible’

Pope Francis has called for open borders in the United States, urging authorities to take in as many refugees as they can, and has provided the examples of Germany and Sweden as models for the US to follow.

“Each country must do this with the virtue of government, which is prudence, and take in as many refugees as it can, as many as it can integrate, educate, give jobs to,” the Pope told reporters aboard his papal plane after a trip to Geneva, Switzerland.

Pope Francis praised both Germany and Sweden for being model societies and “most generous” in taking in migrants, and said all governments should follow their example and take in as many refugees as their countries can handle.

“Each country must do this with the virtue of government, which is prudence, and take in as many refugees as it can, as many as it can integrate, educate, give jobs to,” said Francis, who for years has pushed New World Order ideology including the removal of national borders.

These inflammatory statements are merely the latest in a lengthy series of disturbing announcements by the jesuit Pope and have renewed fears that he is the false prophet warned about in holy scripture and prophecy.

In July Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the United States of America has “a distorted vision of the world” and Americans must be ruled by a world government, as soon as possible, “for their own good.”

The week before the Pope also called for “a one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of a one world government is needed to combat major issues such as “climate change.”

Speaking with Ecuador’s El Universo newspaper, the Pope doubled down on his call for a world government, claiming that the United Nations doesnt have enough power and must be granted full international governmental control “for the good of humanity.”

The globalization movement cannot be underestimated. It is the process of transitioning the world into a single state ruled by a global government while eroding the rights of the individual and taking away our freedoms. World religious leaders, led by the increasingly anti-Christian Pope Francis, are playing a leading role in this great deception.

David Rockefeller famously said that a “global crisis” would have to occur before the people of the world would be willing to accept a New World Order. Sure enough, when the world economy suffered a dramatic crash in 2008, world leaders again proclaimed the need for a New World Order with global financial control.