Rachel Maddow Blasts Trump’s NK Peace Talks: “It’s A Russian Conspiracy”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has blasted President Trump for working towards peace with North Korea, claiming the decision to stop nuclear war is a huge “Russian conspiracy.”

On her show Tuesday, Maddow told viewers that Trump’s decision to halt war games and improve relations with Pyongyang is part of a complicated Putin plot.

This from @maddow is a perfect window into the prevailing mindset of elite liberal punditry these days: coming at Trump from the right to lament his call to pause US war games in Korea, and — need i say it? — inferring that this horrible development must be the fault of PUTIN. pic.twitter.com/cuDgHyDQPs — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) June 13, 2018

Information Liberation reports: Here’s the full clip. I’ll warn you in advance: it’s literally the most cringeworthy television I’ve ever watched (the russkie conspiracy theories are at the end).

She treats her viewers like they’re literally retarded — which I guess isn’t that unreasonable — but still, you’d think she wouldn’t want to limit her reach. She pauses after every point she makes and bugs her eyes out for dramatic effect as though she’s talking to a disabled child. It’s extremely off-putting, at least speaking as someone without any developmental disabilities.

US foreign policy elites have invented a whole slew of meaningless phrases to justify a state of permanent militarism & aggression in the world, then trained people to recite them. That US should avoid negotiating with Bad Guys because it gives them "legitimacy" in a good example https://t.co/sSPZZq0luZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2018

To answer her idiotic conspiracy theory: the reason Trump ended war games is as a show of goodwill to try and make a deal in the interests of America and the people of South Korea who desperately want peace and an end to military tensions.

Shocking as this may seem, South Koreans do not want a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Seoul, which has a population of some 26,000,000.

I realize the war machine’s special interests come first for Rachel Maddow and her corporate masters, but Trump was elected without kowtowing to our ruling elites and ran on a platform of peace with Russia and ending stupid neocon/neolib wars, which is exactly what he’s doing now by working towards peace with North Korea.