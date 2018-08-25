Russia: Chemical Attacks In Syria Will Act As Pretext For US Airstrikes

An imminent ‘false flag’ chemical attack in Syria will be used as a pretext for US, UK and French authorities to commit airstrikes on Syrian targets, the Russian Defence Ministry claims.

USS ‘The Sullivans,’ an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer, was secretly deployed to the Persian Gulf a couple of days ago in anticipation for the coming airstrikes, Russian MOD spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

Rt.com reports: The destroyer has 56 cruise missiles on board, according to data from the Russian Defence Ministry.

A US Rockwell B-1 Lancer, a supersonic bomber equipped with 24 cruise missiles, has also been deployed at the Qatari Al Udeid Airbase.

The US and its allies are preparing new airstrikes on Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that militants are poised to stage a chemical weapons attack in order to frame Damascus and provide a pretext for the strikes.

