Russia: Chemical Attacks In Syria Will Act As Pretext For US Airstrikes

An imminent ‘false flag’ chemical attack in Syria will be used as a pretext for US, UK and French authorities to commit airstrikes on Syrian targets, the Russian Defence Ministry claims.
USS ‘The Sullivans,’ an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer, was secretly deployed to the Persian Gulf a couple of days ago in anticipation for the coming airstrikes, Russian MOD spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.
Rt.com reports: The destroyer has 56 cruise missiles on board, according to data from the Russian Defence Ministry.
A US Rockwell B-1 Lancer, a supersonic bomber equipped with 24 cruise missiles, has also been deployed at the Qatari Al Udeid Airbase.
