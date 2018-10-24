Soros’ MoveOn.Org Caught Sending Unsolicited Texts To People Across U.S.

A Soros-funded Democratic group, MoveOn.org, has been caught sending out unsolicited text messages to potential voters across America.

According to a Gateway Pundit reader from Connecticut, an unsolicited text message was sent to his phone earlier this week.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: MoveOn.org is now the second Democratic group sending out unsolicited text messages to Connecticut voters.

This is also a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The number (860) 337-7785 is a Columbia, Connecticut number associated with the MCIMETRO ACCESS TRANSMISSION SERVICES LLC

UPDATE: This should not come as a surprise but MoveOn is also sending unsolicited text messages to California voters.

This came in the email from California since we put this post up this morning.

UPDATE: This came from a Michigan voter.

UPDATE: We now have reports that MoveOn is sending the emails to Alabama voters.