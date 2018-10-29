Syria’s UN Ambassador Says US-led Coalition Using White Phosphorus Bombs Again In Syria

Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations has accused the US led coalition of once again using white phosphorus bombs, this time against a city in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday Bashar al-Ja’afari condemned the use of banned weapon by the international coalition against the small city of Hajin

Press TV reports: His comments came a few hours after Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported that earlier in the day, the so-called coalition had shelled several localities in Hajin, some 110 kilometers east of Dayr al-Zawr, with white phosphorus munitions that can maim and kill by burning to the bone.

On October 13, SANA also reported that the US-led coalition, purportedly fighting the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group, dropped internationally-banned white phosphorus bombs on Hajin.

On September 8, two F-15 warplanes of the US Air Force targeted the same Syrian city with white phosphorous bombs.

In June last year, Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that the US-led coalition was deploying white phosphorous bombs in both Iraq and Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ja’afari added that terrorists in Idlib had fired at least 40 rockets at Aleppo city, with no immediate reports of possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Ja’afari also said that Syria believed in the neutral, independent, and non-politicized role of the world body in assisting the Syrians affected by terrorism and militancy, stressing that this role must respect “Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”